Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden speaks with Jacob Blake, hears from Kenosha residents

Trump's visit on Tuesday, by contrast, was intended to convey support for police, and the president did not meet with Blake or his relatives. After arriving at the Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, a somber Biden listened as local elected officials, business owners and current and former law enforcement members told stories of a resilient community beaten down by racial divides and civil unrest.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 03:01 IST
Biden speaks with Jacob Blake, hears from Kenosha residents
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police. Biden's trip to Kenosha, the site of sometimes violent protests since Jacob Blake was shot in the back several times by a white police officer on Aug. 23, came two days after President Donald Trump traveled to the city.

The two visits had starkly different tones. Biden met privately with Blake's family on the grounds of the Milwaukee airport, and the former vice president also spoke with Blake, who is hospitalized, on the phone for about 15 minutes. Trump's visit on Tuesday, by contrast, was intended to convey support for police, and the president did not meet with Blake or his relatives.

After arriving at the Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, a somber Biden listened as local elected officials, business owners and current and former law enforcement members told stories of a resilient community beaten down by racial divides and civil unrest. Porsche Bennett, a Black Lives Matter organizer, said local Black residents were tired of false promises of police reform.

"We have yet to see action. And I was always raised to go off action, not words," Bennett told Biden, who did not respond. A small business owner, Barb DeBerge, told him that her business was at risk amid the violent protests but was spared heavy damage.

Biden, wearing a mask because of the coronavirus pandemic, condemned the destruction. "Regardless of how angry you are, if you loot or you burn you ought to be held accountable," he said. "Period. It just cannot be tolerated, across the board." But he also praised the Black Lives Matter movement, saying Trump had not succeeded in swaying public opinion against the protests.

Trump on Tuesday toured a Kenosha furniture store that was destroyed in the upheaval and has maintained that Democrats like Biden condoned the violence and were influenced by left-wing activists. Trump has declined to condemn violent acts by his supporters and defended a 17-year-old Blue Lives Matter supporter that has been charged with killing two people and wounding another with a semi-automatic rifle during a clash with Kenosha protesters.

A SHIFT FOR BIDEN The visit marks a distinct change in campaign tactics for Biden, who has mostly avoided traveling far from his Delaware home, arguing the coronavirus pandemic required caution. The community meeting in the church was the largest group Biden had addressed in person in months.

The protests that have flared nationwide since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May have placed the Democrat in a difficult political position at times. Along with his running mate, Kamala Harris, Biden has praised the energy of the Black Lives Matter movement, but has not embraced its goals of de-funding or even eliminating local police departments. Wisconsin is a critical battleground in the fight for the White House. Trump edged out Democrat Hillary Clinton there four years ago, and while opinion polls show Biden with a lead in the state, Trump's campaign has made retaining it a top priority.

Trump will visit another swing state crucial to his re-election when he makes a campaign stop in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, later on Thursday. Trump won Pennsylvania by just 45,000 votes in 2016. Recent polls show him trailing Biden in that state as well, although there are indications the race there is tightening.

Beyond responding to the protests, both Biden and Trump have given the Midwest renewed attention in recent days. The Trump campaign launched new ads in five early voting states emphasizing his "law and order" message, including in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Biden has begun running coronavirus-themed ads in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that show empty football stadiums while also launching a new set of ads concerning racial justice and police reform. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed that most Americans do not see crime as a major problem confronting the nation and a majority remain sympathetic to anti-racism protests. By contrast, a large majority of Americans said they remain "very" or "somewhat" concerned about the pandemic.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Keys continues Flushing Meadows sprint

American Madison Keys once again wasted no time on court at Flushing Meadows, defeating Spains Aliona Bolsova 6-2 6-1 in less than an hour in the U.S. Open second round on Thursday. Keys, runner-up in 2017 and a semi-finalist in 2018, won t...

Britain's Pret A Manger turns to subscription drinks service to aid recovery

British sandwich and coffee chain Pret A Manger said on Friday it would launch a subscription service for drinks, trying out a new business model to help it survive the coronavirus crisis, which has hammered its sales. Owned by investment g...

French envoy lauds India's entry into top 50 Global Innovation Index

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Thursday congratulated India for entering the top 50 group of most innovative countries in the world saying that both the countries can jointly drive innovation. He said that France is looking ...

INSIGHT-How Abe's right-hand man made his play for Japan's top job

In the days leading up to Shinzo Abes surprise resignation last month as rumors of his ill health swirled in Japan, the prime ministers right-hand man, Yoshihide Suga, was courting a ruling party boss whose backing could make him king.In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020