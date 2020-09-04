Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope tells leaders post-pandemic economic models must change

Pope Francis said on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic had "toppled the shaky pillars" of a world economic model built on the idolatry of money and domination by the rich and powerful. In a message to participants of the annual European House-Ambrosetti Workshop, which gathers some 200 top managers, economists, and politicians from around the world, he called for new models that would be more inclusive and reduce social inequality.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:36 IST
Pope tells leaders post-pandemic economic models must change
Representative image

Pope Francis said on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic had "toppled the shaky pillars" of a world economic model built on the idolatry of money and domination by the rich and powerful.

In a message to participants of the annual European House-Ambrosetti Workshop, which gathers some 200 top managers, economists, and politicians from around the world, he called for new models that would be more inclusive and reduce social inequality. He also urged "an ecological retooling" of the economy to save the environment and reduce wasteful consumption.

"It (the pandemic) has called into question the scale of values that sets money and power over all else," he said. "It has toppled the shaky pillars that supported a certain model of development," he said, adding that social and economic uncertainties had made many people open their eyes to inequality and environmental blight.

He said economics should be the expression of a society that "refuses to sacrifice human dignity to the idols of finance (and) uses financial resources not to dominate but to serve". Francis, who has said any eventual COVID-19 vaccine must not be hoarded by rich countries, is believed to be preparing an encyclical letter - the highest form of papal writing - on what he believes the post-pandemic world should look like.

The event, which takes place in the northern lakeside town of Cernobbio each September, is Italy's version of the annual Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland. This year, it is taking place mostly virtually because of the pandemic. Apart from a host of Italian ministers, participants include French President Emmanuel Macron, 2016 U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

I have pulled out of IPL due to personal reasons, want to be with family: Harbhajan

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile name to pull out of this years Indian Premier League IPL owing to personal reasons, saying he has informed the Chennai Super Kings team management about his decisio...

Javadekar hints at possibility of GST rate cut for vehicles

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday hinted at the possibility of GST rate cut for vehicles and hoped that the automotive industry will soon get some good news. The Heavy Industries Minister also shared that the proposal for the auto ...

Ramdas Athawale comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut after alleged threat by Shiv Sena MP

Union Minister and Republican Party of India RPI president Ramdas Athawale on Friday slammed Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut for allegedly threatening actress Kangana Ranaut and asking her not to come back to Mumbai. Speaking to AN...

Judge moves SC challenging Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Rules

An Additional District Judge has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Recruitment and Condition of Services Rules, 2017. The plea was filed by&#160;Axay Kumar Dwivedi who is currently posted as&#16...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020