Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women police can play vital role in preventing Kashmiri youth from taking "wrong path": PM Modi

Women police personnel can engage with mothers of children in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent the youngsters from taking the "wrong path", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, while lavishing praise on the people of the union territory, hit by the menace of terrorism.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:17 IST
Women police can play vital role in preventing Kashmiri youth from taking "wrong path": PM Modi

Women police personnel can engage with mothers of children in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent the youngsters from taking the "wrong path", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, while lavishing praise on the people of the union territory, hit by the menace of terrorism. Addressing the 2018 batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here through video conferencing, he also cautioned them not to indulge in wrongdoings and said they would be exposed by the latest technologies, which are also useful in better policing.

Responding to a woman probationer, Modi heaped praise on the people of Kashmir, saying they are 'lovely' people and having special ability to learn new things. "I am very connected to these people. They treat you with so much love...All of us together, we have to work towards stopping the children from taking a wrong direction.

"And this can be done by our women police officers efficiently. Our women force can effectively work in educating the mothers and bringing back those children. I am confident if you do that, in the initial stage itself we can prevent our children from getting into the wrong path," Modi said. He was apparently referring to youngsters being radicalised and made to join terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister also stressed on constabulary intelligence for effective policing. Nowadaystechnology plays an important role in crime detection, be it CCTV footage, mobile tracking...it helps you in a big way. But, the same technology is also responsible for suspension of police personnel nowadays..., Modi warned.

The way technology is helpful it is also becoming a cause of musibat (difficulty)...and police are subjected to it more, he added. He further said the police officials need to train people to see how technology can be used to its maximum and in a positive way. Big data, artificial intelligence and social media were the new age technologies which can be used as weapons for better policing.

Stressing the importance of training, Modi pointed to the "Mission Karmyogi" scheme approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. "Training plays a very important role. In our country, for a government employee training is considered a punishment... An impression has been created that any useless official would be assigned the work of training," he said.

The Cabinet approved Mission Karmyogi as the government wanted to "give a lot of importance to training activity... There is a need to take it forward," he said.

Dubbed as the biggest bureaucratic reform initiative, the scheme was aimed at capacity building to make government employees more "creative, proactive, professional and technology-enabled". The Prime Minister said the 'humane' side of the police force in the country came to fore during the coronavirus pandemic and the security personneldid a commendable job.

During coronavirus times, Police used to sing songs to create awareness, used to feed the poor and take patients. These scenes were witnessed by people... During the coronavirus, humanity worked throughKhaki uniform, he said.

He also counselled the new officers -- not to be influenced by films like "Singham" that portrayed supercops, saying some police personnel want to first show-off but miss out on main aspects of policing. "Some policemen who join new duty want to first show-off ... scare people... And anti-social elements should shiver from hearing my name itself.... after watching films like 'Singham', it gets over their mind and because of it those works which need to be done get missed out," Modi noted.

Replying to one of the cadets from Tamil Nadu on managing stress among police personnel, Modi said farmers also face stress if there was unwanted variation in rainfall. He also noted that yoga and pranayama were great ways to beat the stress.

Police stations should be kept clean and neat and also made centres of social trust, Modi said. Asking police personnel to always respect the power of society, he said officers should leverage the inherent strength of the society for achieving citizen friendly objectives.

As many as 131 probationers, including 28 women, of the Indian Police Service of 2018 batch successfully completed their training in the academy. Kiran Shruti D V, the best all-round probationer of the batch, led the parade.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo visits Indian Embassy to pay homage to Pranab Mukherjee

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui was among the several dignitaries and Beijing-based diplomats who visited the Indian Embassy here to pay homage to former president Pranab Mukherjee. The 84-year-old veteran politician died on Monda...

Malawi's economy to shrink 1.9% in 2020, president says

Malawis economy will contract 1.9 this year because of instability caused by a presidential election re-run and the COVID-19 pandemic, President Lazarus Chakwera said in a state of the nation address on Friday.Chakwera unseated former leade...

Delhi Cong to file review petition against SC order on removal of slums along rail tracks in city

The Delhi Congress will file a review petition against the Supreme Courts order to remove slum clusters along railway tracks in the city, as it will affect over 10 lakh people, the partys Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said on Friday. The Supr...

Anti-Naxal ops to be stepped up post monsoon: C'garh DGP

Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DGP DM Awasthi on Friday said anti-Naxal operations will be intensified in the state in the next three months after the end of monsoon. While addressing a meeting of State Level Coordination Committee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020