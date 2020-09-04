Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic politicking: Democrats at laptops. GOP at your door

A day later, many Republicans found seats around tables in a strip mall campaign office in nearby Baraboo for training that included an element missing from the Democrats' agenda: knocking on doors. “Doors win campaigns,” Mickey Shelton, a Wisconsin organizer for President Donald Trump, told GOP volunteers in the county Trump carried by a scant 109 votes.

PTI | Reedsburg | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:45 IST
Pandemic politicking: Democrats at laptops. GOP at your door

At a family dining table in tiny Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Arlene Ketchpaw chatted with a half-dozen Sauk County Democrats about how to win over voters, her fellow volunteers staring out from a now familiar Zoom screen. A day later, many Republicans found seats around tables in a strip mall campaign office in nearby Baraboo for training that included an element missing from the Democrats' agenda: knocking on doors.

“Doors win campaigns,” Mickey Shelton, a Wisconsin organizer for President Donald Trump, told GOP volunteers in the county Trump carried by a scant 109 votes. Shelton's comment highlights the bright line between Joe Biden's Democratic presidential battleground approach, almost entirely virtual, and that of Trump's campaign, which insists that even during a pandemic, face-to-face voter contact is critical in the final stretch.

Democrats acknowledge they wish they could do more in-person campaigning, but say the coronavirus has forced them to take the neighborhood model pioneered by Barack Obama and adapt it to a public health crisis. Republicans are putting their faith in the data about Trump supporters that they have gathered, and believe they need to reinforce the president's appeal in person. “I know Republicans love it knocking on doors,” said Mike Murphy, a veteran Republican presidential campaign strategist now acting as strategic adviser for Republican Voters Against Trump. “But it's not nearly as efficient as the ability to virtually get to all the right people, in all the nooks and crannies." Each approach is freighted with risk, and is being applied not only to the presidential race, but also in the contest for which party controls Congress.

Obama's campaign, which was praised for its heavy reliance on data, also leaned hard on a grassroots operation that emphasized repeated, in-person contact with voters. Now, Democrats note, theirs is an untested approach given that voting is so often influenced by personal connections. But Republicans have their own challenge. Many voters are reluctant to open their doors to talk to someone during the pandemic. Still, they believe their voters are more likely to be receptive and that the risk is worth the reward.

In fact, Republicans are not merely doing door-knocking, but also holding scaled-back rallies, such as Trump's in Oshkosh last week, where roughly 500 came to see him, fewer than half of whom wore masks. After a brief all-virtual ramp-up to Wisconsin's April state Supreme Court vote, Republicans quickly pivoted back to mostly in-person campaigning in June.

“We've got to be respectful of people's views and we have to be careful with COVID-19, but that doesn't mean don't knock on a door," Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said. “That means just do things a little bit different and take precautions." Republican congressional candidates around the country have largely followed suit. One GOP group supporting U.S. House candidates is launching a door-knocking campaign aimed at capitalizing on the many Americans working from home. Even in the sweltering Arizona sun, Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko from a GOP-heavy district outside of Phoenix said door-knocking was essential. Sporting Trump masks, Lesco and staff have spent weekends walking neighborhoods in hopes of motivating Trump-friendly voters.

“Part of campaigning is going door-to-door and knocking on people's doors,” she said. “When Democrats aren't going door-to-door they miss the opportunity.” Trump's campaign is using its door-to-door effort in part to target those less frequent voters who support the president's policies. Their strategy to win relies on maximizing that share, rather than persuading undecided voters to vote for Trump. Democrats have had to build a new plan in real time after working to fashion a broad-based, in-person approach to winning effect in the 2018 midterm elections.

Since March, the teams have connected online, sending text messages to and calling less reliable voters — risking at times angry replies and countless hang-ups — from their homes while mining for potential Democratic voters whom 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton's team failed to identify. But that meant quickly adapting the neighborhood teams that had been meeting in person to the reality of social distancing and making connections virtually, said Molly Ritner, Biden's deputy director for state campaigns.

“While we are not engaging in some of the traditional pieces of a campaign like having a lot of campaign offices where volunteers are in and out, we've been able to simulate those same actions virtually, where, for instance, people can come in and out and jump on the phone and make calls with us in a community setting, but via Zoom," she said. Ketchpaw, a fresh cup of coffee within reach, worked at just that Sunday, as part of one of roughly 250 neighborhood teams around the state that sprang up after the 2016 election.

No county had a narrower margin in Wisconsin than Sauk. It remains among the most fiercely contested in the state where Republican presidential candidates had not won since 1984 before Trump's stunning upset. Bordered by the broad Wisconsin River, Sauk County's rolling, dairy-rich north transitions from more Republican to Democrat-leaning south along Highway 12 into Madison's blossoming exurbs.

“Racial justice seems a concern for you. Would I be stretching it if I marked you as leaning Biden?" Ketchpaw said as she plowed through her list Sunday. The man on the phone did not object..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Berlusconi has slight lung infection -doctor

Italys former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, is suffering a slight lung infection after coming down with coronavirus, but his condition is not worrying, his personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, said on Friday.Zangrillo told reporters he ...

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo visits Indian Embassy to pay homage to Pranab Mukherjee

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui was among the several dignitaries and Beijing-based diplomats who visited the Indian Embassy here to pay homage to former president Pranab Mukherjee. The 84-year-old veteran politician died on Monda...

Malawi's economy to shrink 1.9% in 2020, president says

Malawis economy will contract 1.9 this year because of instability caused by a presidential election re-run and the COVID-19 pandemic, President Lazarus Chakwera said in a state of the nation address on Friday.Chakwera unseated former leade...

Delhi Cong to file review petition against SC order on removal of slums along rail tracks in city

The Delhi Congress will file a review petition against the Supreme Courts order to remove slum clusters along railway tracks in the city, as it will affect over 10 lakh people, the partys Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said on Friday. The Supr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020