PM Johnson says Britain ready for every possible Brexit outcome
Britain is ready for every possible outcome from Brexit negotiations with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. "We're ready for any eventuality," he told reporters. "We will get through this. It's absolutely vital that our partners understand that the UK is going to do what we need to do, if we have to have an ...Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:03 IST
Britain is ready for every possible outcome from Brexit negotiations with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. "We're ready for any eventuality," he told reporters.
"We will get through this. It's absolutely vital that our partners understand that the UK is going to do what we need to do, if we have to have an ... Australia-style solution then that is what we will achieve and we will prosper mightily one way or the other." He said if the EU was sensible, it would give Britain the Canada-style solution it is seeking.
