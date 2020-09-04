Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland likely to lose EU trade portfolio as nominees submitted

Dublin opted against nominating a senior minister and instead proposed former European Investment Bank (EIB) vice president Andrew McDowell and senior European Parliament member Mairead McGuinness. Hogan resigned last week for failing to obey COVID-19 safety rules during a trip to Ireland.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:33 IST
Ireland likely to lose EU trade portfolio as nominees submitted
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland is likely to lose the prestigious trade portfolio at the European Commission, officials and diplomats said on Friday, as Dublin put forward two nominees to replace its commissioner, Phil Hogan. Dublin opted against nominating a senior minister and instead proposed former European Investment Bank (EIB) vice president Andrew McDowell and senior European Parliament member Mairead McGuinness.

Hogan resigned last week for failing to obey COVID-19 safety rules during a trip to Ireland. "There seems to be a growing consensus that Ireland will not get the trade portfolio again," one senior EU diplomat said. Two senior officials echoed that view.

Hogan's resignation could trigger a wider reshuffle, several sources said. Some mentioned Belgium's Didier Reynders, now justice commissioner, as a possible candidate for trade. That brief is being covered temporarily by Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who already handles financial regulation, banking, capital markets and euro zone issues.

Some officials said he might take trade for good if some of his current responsibilities were taken by someone else. The portfolio has gained in importance because of tensions between China and the United States, the EU's own trade problems with Washington and Beijing, and Brexit.

The EU executive has one commissioner from each of the 27 member countries. Von der Leyen will interview the Irish nominees early next week, she said in a statement. McGuinness, who is Ireland's longest serving MEP and has a background in agriculture, is one of the European Parliament's vice presidents and has been prominent in the Brexit debate.

McDowell's four-year term as one of the EIB's eight vice presidents ended this week. He served as chief economic adviser to Irish premier Enda Kenny from 2011 to 2016 and was shortlisted for the role of Irish central bank governor last year. Foreign Minister Simon Coveney had signalled an interest in the role but opted not to put his name forward.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wins backing of largest U.S. police union as he touts 'law and order'

The United States largest police union on Friday endorsed President Donald Trumps re-election bid, boosting the Republicans message that he is the candidate of law and order amid U.S. protests against police brutality and racial injustice. ...

Pandemic pushes Colombians to commute by bicycle

Luis Fernando Muete used to go to work on his citys crowded bus system. But hes been using his bicycle much more frequently since the pandemic began. It saves the gardener long waits at a bus station in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts ...

'Commercial vehicle industry may take 1-2 years to get back to 2018-19 sales volume level'

The commercial vehicle industry, which is facing challenging times, is expected to take at least 1-2 years to get back to the 2018-19 sales volume level when the industry crossed the one million sales mark, a top industry official said on F...

BJP condemns Sena protests against Kangana

The BJP on Friday condemned ShivSena protests against actor Kangana Ranaut even as the formerdistanced itself from her remarks likening Mumbai to PoK andstating that she feared the metropolis police more than themafiaThe womens wing of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020