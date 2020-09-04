Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP chief minister reviews preparations for National Nutrition Month

He spoke to parents of some of the most malnourished children through video conferencing, an official spokesperson said. The chief minister directed all departments concerned to make concerted efforts to take Uttar Pradesh to the top in the country as far as nutrition is concerned and recalled how pro-active endeavours had helped control the menace of encephalitis in Gorakhpur and its surrounding areas.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:55 IST
UP chief minister reviews preparations for National Nutrition Month
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the social ill of malnutrition among children should be eradicated and advocated special care of mothers' health. This is the key to make a healthy Uttar Pradesh which requires participation of every citizen, he said reviewing the preparations of the National Nutrition Month-2020' commencing September 7. He spoke to parents of some of the most malnourished children through video conferencing, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister directed all departments concerned to make concerted efforts to take Uttar Pradesh to the top in the country as far as nutrition is concerned and recalled how pro-active endeavours had helped control the menace of encephalitis in Gorakhpur and its surrounding areas. He said no such drive can be successful without public participation and asked the official machinery to connect people's representatives, mediapersons, voluntary organisations and social workers with this drive to make it a public movement. Adityanath also spoke of setting up 'Nutri Gardens' to encourage growing of fruits, vegetables and medicinal plants.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wins backing of largest U.S. police union as he touts 'law and order'

The United States largest police union on Friday endorsed President Donald Trumps re-election bid, boosting the Republicans message that he is the candidate of law and order amid U.S. protests against police brutality and racial injustice. ...

Pandemic pushes Colombians to commute by bicycle

Luis Fernando Muete used to go to work on his citys crowded bus system. But hes been using his bicycle much more frequently since the pandemic began. It saves the gardener long waits at a bus station in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts ...

'Commercial vehicle industry may take 1-2 years to get back to 2018-19 sales volume level'

The commercial vehicle industry, which is facing challenging times, is expected to take at least 1-2 years to get back to the 2018-19 sales volume level when the industry crossed the one million sales mark, a top industry official said on F...

BJP condemns Sena protests against Kangana

The BJP on Friday condemned ShivSena protests against actor Kangana Ranaut even as the formerdistanced itself from her remarks likening Mumbai to PoK andstating that she feared the metropolis police more than themafiaThe womens wing of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020