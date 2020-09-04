Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customs to probe links between accused in Kerala gold smuggling and Bengaluru drug trafficking

"We would like to know the nature of contacts between the arrested persons in the two separate cases," an official said. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded an investigation into CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son's alleged link with a key accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:28 IST
Customs to probe links between accused in Kerala gold smuggling and Bengaluru drug trafficking

The Customs department has decided to investigate the alleged links between a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case and a prime accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking, even as a political slugfest erupted between the Congress and CPI(M) over the issue. Sources said one of the arrested people in the gold smuggling is suspected to have links with a prime accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case.

They said the Customs will move an application in Court seeking to further investigate the man, who is currently in judicial remand, in view of his alleged contacts with the key drug trafficking case accused. "We would like to know the nature of contacts between the arrested persons in the two separate cases," an official said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded an investigation into CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son's alleged link with a key accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking. Stepping up his attack against CPI(M) over the issue, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Chennithala, on Friday said it was reported that drug trafficking accused Mohammed Anoop and gold smuggling accused Ramees had contacted over phone several times.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, he claimed Kerala CPI (M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri has admitted that he had connection with Anoop. "It is a serious issue.

What is the link between the gold smuggling case and drug trafficking case and how is the drug trafficking case accused connected with Balakrishnan's son? All these things should be investigated," Chennithala said. Reacting to Chennithala's allegations against his son, Balakrishnan said efforts were on to create a smokescreen on the issue and it would not succeed.

He said Bineesh would not enjoy his protection, if he has any role in any crime. "Let the central agencies probe everything related to the case. Chennithala should hand over to the investigating agencies if there is any evidence in his possession," Balakrishnan told reporters.

He said if Bineesh is found guilty of any crime, he should be punished. "He should be hanged, if he deserves to be hanged.Nobody is going to protect him if he has done anything unlawful," Balakrishnan said.

The youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday had alleged that Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by drug case accused Mohammed Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015. Bineesh said Anoop had borrowed money from him and others some years ago but pleaded ignorance about his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, adding news about it was a shock to him.PTI TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu reports 5,976 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,976 new COVID-19 cases, 6,334 discharges and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours, State Health Department said on Friday. The total number of active cases now stands at 51,633.The Health Department said 3,92,507 patient...

Belarus opposition leader calls for UN monitoring mission

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the United Nations on Friday to condemn the crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko on protesters who charge he rigged his re-election victory last month. Speaking to a vir...

Genestrings sets up India's first on-site COVID testing lab at GMR Delhi International Airport

Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, owned by Yashoda Group of Hospitals, has been roped in by Delhi International Airport Limited DIAL, a GMR group-led consortium, to set up Indias first on-site COVID testing facility at the Indira Gandhi Intern...

PEC set to be upgraded to technical university

The Pondicherry Engineering College PEC will become a technical university from Saturday following an order issued by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. She issued an order on Friday declaring that the Puducherry Technological University Act 2019 wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020