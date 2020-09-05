Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says Trump 'just doesn't care' about U.S. economic pain from pandemic

As both campaigns kick into high gear for perhaps one of the most consequential presidential races in recent U.S. history, the Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.37 million jobs last month, fewer than in July. Trump and his fellow Republicans highlighted the fall in the unemployment rate in August to 8.4% as a sign that the economy is improving after the shock from coronavirus lockdowns that have devastated small businesses from restaurants to gyms and hair salons.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 04:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 04:19 IST
Biden says Trump 'just doesn't care' about U.S. economic pain from pandemic

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused U.S. President Donald Trump of failing to feel the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, after data on Friday showed job growth slowing and a widening racial gap in unemployment rates. The former vice president, pushing a campaign message that he is more in touch with working Americans than his rival in the Nov. 3 election, said the economic crisis has exacerbated divisions between the rich and the poor.

"The painful truth is, we just have a president who just doesn’t see it, he doesn’t feel it, he doesn’t understand, he just doesn’t care. He thinks if the stock market is up, then everything’s fine," Biden said during a speech in his home base of Wilmington, Delaware. As both campaigns kick into high gear for perhaps one of the most consequential presidential races in recent U.S. history, the Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.37 million jobs last month, fewer than in July.

Trump and his fellow Republicans highlighted the fall in the unemployment rate in August to 8.4% as a sign that the economy is improving after the shock from coronavirus lockdowns that have devastated small businesses from restaurants to gyms and hair salons. Yet the president still looks set to head into the election with the economy crippled and serious questions hanging over his handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 186,000 people in the United States.

Biden, who held a seven-percentage-point lead over Trump nationally in the Reuters/Ipsos poll this week, called on the president to bring congressional leaders together to restart stalled negotiations for another coronavirus economic relief package. "Bottom line: Mr. President, do your job. Get off your golf course and out of your sand bunker. Call your leaders together and sit in the Oval Office. Make a deal," the Democrat said.

Another controversy around Trump broke on Thursday when the Atlantic magazine reported that the president had called fallen U.S. military personnel buried in Europe "losers" and declined to visit an American cemetery during a 2018 trip to France because he thought it unimportant. Trump vehemently denied the report. Biden said that, if true, the comments were "a disgrace."​

At a White House press conference on Friday evening, Trump called the story a "hoax", adding: "There is nobody that feels more strongly about our soldiers, our wounded warriors, our soldiers that died in war, than I do." ECONOMIC WOES

For most voters, the economy remains a major issue. U.S. employment remains 11.5 million below its pre-pandemic level, and the jobless rate is 4.9 percentage points higher than it was in February. Trump touted last month's falling unemployment rate as a sign of recovery.

"Great Jobs Numbers!" he posted on Twitter. "Unemployment Rate Falls To 8.4% (Wow, much better than expected!)" While the unemployment rate fell last month, it was distorted by people misclassifying themselves as being "employed but absent from work." Without that error, the unemployment rate would have been about 9.1%, the Labor Department estimated.

Biden stressed the unevenness of the recovery, particularly for people of color, and noted that lower-paid employees in workplaces like factories and stores are also at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. "Those at the top are seeing things go up and those in the middle and below are seeing things go down and get worse," he said.

While Monday's Labor Day holiday typically marks the beginning of a more intense phase of the White House race, both Biden and Trump got a head start in the past week with a flurry of activity following their back-to-back party conventions. Biden traveled to Pittsburgh and Kenosha, Wisconsin, both in battleground states that help decide the election, to address the continuing and sometimes violent protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

Trump also visited Kenosha -- a flashpoint city where anti-racist demonstrators have clashed with Trump supporters after police shot a Black man in the back -- and made stops in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, another key state. Both campaigns have launched new ad blitzes in those swing states, with Trump criticizing rioters and protesters.

Trump on Friday won the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police, the United States' largest police union with 355,000 members. Biden's campaign, meanwhile, announced endorsements from nearly 200 current and former law enforcement officials in a challenge to Trump's assertion that he is the candidate of "law and order."

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Images suggest North Korea may be preparing launch of submarine missile -think tank

Satellite imagery of a North Korean shipyard on Friday shows activity suggestive of preparations for a test of a medium-range submarine-launched ballistic missile, a U.S. think tank reported on Friday. The Center for Strategic and Internati...

Kiviranta plays role of hero as Stars eliminate Avs

Joel Kiviranta scored the Game 7 overtime winner to compete his hat trick and the Dallas Stars claimed a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Edmonton to advance to the Western Conference final for the first time since 2008....

Very nasty situation along India-China border: Trump

Asserting that the situation along the India-China border has been very nasty and the Chinese are going at it much more strongly, US President Donald Trump said he would love to get involved and help. While were at it, were talking about Ch...

Soccer-Czech Republic calls off Scotland match over COVID-19 concerns

The Czech Republic have called off next weeks Nations League match against Scotland citing COVID-19 concerns hours after beating Slovakia 3-1 away in their opener on Friday. Slavia Pragues chairman said shortly before the game against Slova...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020