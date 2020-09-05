Left Menu
Development News Edition

My daughter Ivanka, son think a lot of India and so do I, says Trump

And I know their relationship to India is very good and so is mine,” Trump told reporters at the White House. The president, who describes himself as the best friend ever of India and Indian Americans in the White House, was responding to a question about the role the three important members of his family are going to play this election cycle along with respect to the Indian American community.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 07:49 IST
My daughter Ivanka, son think a lot of India and so do I, says Trump
File Pic Image Credit: ANI

The First Family of the United States is in love with India, US President Donald Trump indicated as he noted that both his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr along with Kimberly Guilfoyle think a lot about India and so does he. "I know India and I understood those young people (Kimberly, Donald Trump Jr, and Ivanka) that you mentioned. They're very good young people. And I know their relationship to India is very good and so is mine," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president, who describes himself as the best friend ever of India and Indian Americans in the White House, was responding to a question about the role the three important members of his family are going to play this election cycle along with respect to the Indian American community. "Would Kimberly, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump, who are very popular among Indian Americans, would be campaigning on your behalf among the Indian Americans with your views on India-US relationship?" the president was asked.

"I appreciate the nice sentiments. They think (Kimberley, Don Jr, and Ivanka) a lot of India and so do I. And think a lot of your prime minister (Narendra Modi)," Trump said in response to the question. In the 2016 elections, the Trump family had reached out to the Indian American community, particularly in the battleground states of Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida where both Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr along with his other son Eric and daughter-in-law Lara Trump held meetings with the community members and visited Hindu temples.

Ivanka, was the first member of the Trump family to make a trip to India after Trump came to power. She led a high-powered US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India in 2017. Ivanka frequently tweets about issues related to India. Having a star appeal in India, Ivanka is also a special advisor to the president. Donald Trump Jr, who is heading the re-election campaign, has also made trips to India. Last December he held a special book-launch event for the Indian American community in Long Island. "A Key Advantage in the Battleground States Could Secure 2020 for Trump," Don Jr said in a tweet last month. He along with his girlfriend Kimberley, who is the national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee, has been instrumental in the campaign maintaining a close relationship with Indian American community. The two quite often tweet about the key role that the Indian American community can play in the battleground states.

On India's independence day on August 15, Donald Trump Jr had tweeted: "Sending Best Wishes to India on its Independence Day." "Grateful for all my friends there and my Indian-American friends here." "Congratulations to India who is celebrating their 74th Independence Day and to all those Indian-Americans who now call the USA home. The bond between our countries is stronger than it has ever been as we share a deep appreciation for family, peace, and prosperity," Kimberly said in a tweet greeting India on its Independence Day. "America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans!," she said about a fortnight ago releasing the first video commercial of the Trump Campaign targeting Indian Americans.

Titled "Four More Years", the 107-second video starts with the iconic footage of Modi and Trump walking hand in hand at the NRG Stadium in Houston during his visit to the US last year wherein the leaders of the two largest democracies of the world made their joint address before a strong crowd of Indian Americans numbering more than 50,000.

Amidst the cheering of thousands of his supporters in the US, Modi is seen as saying that Trump "needs no introduction" and that "his name comes up in almost every conversation." He is the president of the United States of America "Mr. Donald Trump," the prime minister says at the start of the video, that has been conceptualized by Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee.

It is well known that Modi is highly popular among Indian Americans. His star appeal has attracted a record crowd, hitherto unknown for a foreign leader, on American soil. Starting with his address at the Madison Square Garden in 2015 and then in Silicon Valley two years later, both attracting more than 20,000 people, Modi is perhaps the only foreign leader in recent memory to have addressed such huge rallies in the US. His "Howdy Modi" address in Houston last September was attended by a record 50,000 people. Trump made a solo trip to Houston to join him in addressing the historic rally.

While Modi introduces Trump to the crowd whom he addressed as "my family", the second part of the commercial has clips form Trump's historic address in Ahmedabad this February. "America loves India. America respects India. And America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," Trump is seen as saying in the commercial in which he praises the contribution of four million Indian Americans. "They are truly spectacular people," the president said.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Clusterzap, Marketing Automation Player Powered by AI Wins TiE50 Award at TiEcon 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Clusterzap is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This 10-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the worlds largest ...

Honor's Watch ES: An affordable smartwatch with AMOLED display, 10-day battery life

HIGHLIGHTS1.64 AMOLED touch display95 workout modes247 heart rate monitorStress and Sleep Monitor10-day of battery lifeAt the IFA 2020 event, Honor unveiled the Watch ES alongside the Honor Watch GS Pro rugged smartwatch. The Honor Watch ES...

Judge orders US to stop detaining migrant children in hotels

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Friday to stop detaining immigrant children in hotels before expelling them from the United States, saying the much-criticized practice skirted fundamental humanitarian protections. US D...

Seven killed after bus transporting labourers collided with truck in Raipur

Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odishas Ganjam district to Gujarats Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintende...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020