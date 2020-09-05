Punjab CM tests negative for Covid-19; ends self-isolation
Singh also ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for the contagion. The CM had gone into seven-day self-quarantine on August 28 after he came in contact with two Congress legislators, Kulbir Singh Zira and Nirmal Singh, who had tested positive after the one-day Punjab Assembly session.
Singh, who presided over a virtual meeting of ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officials, disclosed during the interaction that he had got himself tested on Saturday and was found negative, according to a government release here..
