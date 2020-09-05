Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maoists posters: DGP holds high-level security meet in Jhargram

The West Bengal director general of police and other senior officials of the force Saturday held a high-level meeting at Jhargram district to review the security situation in the wake of Maoists posters being found in the area recently, officials said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:54 IST
Maoists posters: DGP holds high-level security meet in Jhargram

The West Bengal director general of police and other senior officials of the force Saturday held a high-level meeting at Jhargram district to review the security situation in the wake of Maoists posters being found in the area recently, officials said. DGP Virendra, the ADG, IG (western range) and Jhargram superintendent od police along with state intelligence bureau officials participated in the meeting.

"Various aspects of security, including troop deployment in the area were discussed. The DGP later visited few nearby areas," a senior police official said. A few purported Maoist posters were found in tribal Jhargram district on Friday, police said.

The posters, found in the Hadra Mor area of Belpahari, had threatened a contractor to stop the construction of a road. A few Maoist posters had been found at Bhulobheda area of the district before Independence Day asking people to boycott the celebrations.

Superintendent of police Amit Kumar Bharat Rathor had said that investigations are on to find out those who had left the posters at Belpahari. Police said they have also detected the movement of some "outsiders" in Dhangikusum area recently. Besides, shots were fired outside the house of a person who received a purported threat letter from the Maoists in Ponchapani area.

The events have created panic among the people of the area, which was once a hotbed of Left wing extremism. Local TMC leaders, however, claimed that the incidents were part of a conpiracy, while state BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC was helping Maoists regain their ground to contain the growth of the saffron party in the area.

"Since last year (2019) when BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls in the area, TMC has been helping Maoists to regain ground in the area. The appointment of former PCAPA leader Chhatradhar Mahato in TMC state committee is a proof of it," Ghosh said. Refuting the allegations, senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said the allegations are "baseless".

"It was the TMC government of Mamata Banerjee, which freed the Junglemahal area from the Maoist terror in 2011-12. So these allegations are completely baseless," Roy said.

Mahato, who was inducted into the TMC state committee in July was a prominent leader of the Lalgarh movement that was spearheaded by People's Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA) and backed by Maoists in the late 2000s. He was set free in February this year following a reduction of his life term to 10 years by Calcutta High Court for his good conduct.

He has been named in several cases related to alleged Maoist activities with charges levelled under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru drug racket: actress Ragini Dwivedi,11 others booked under NDPS Act

The Bengaluru police have registered a case of drug abuse against 12 people, including Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, stating that they were supplying drugs to various people at parties through drug peddlers. So far 13 people have bee...

U.S. Republicans join call to delay vote on Trump pick to head Latam bank

Three senior former U.S. officials, all Republicans, have joined a growing chorus calling for a delay in the mid-September vote on the next leader of Latin Americas main development bank, part of growing opposition to the first-ever U.S. ca...

Charlie Hebdo, market attacks turned widow into fugitive

The fugitive widow of the Islamic State killer who plotted attacks against the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper and a kosher market calls home to France once a year to catch up, her sisters testified, offering new details about one of the ...

Iran's friends should have defied U.S. sanctions during pandemic - President Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani castigated Irans friends on Saturday for not standing up to the United States and ignoring U.S. sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic.Iran, with over 380,000 registered cases and over 22,000 deaths from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020