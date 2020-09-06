Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania says EU's inaction over Belarus undermines foreign policy credibility - FT

"Belarusian people should not feel deserted." Linkevicius said that he would have preferred the EU to wield sanctions, as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia had done against President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the United Nations on Friday to condemn the crackdown by Lukashenko on protesters who charge he rigged his re-election victory last month.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 06-09-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 10:52 IST
Lithuania says EU's inaction over Belarus undermines foreign policy credibility - FT
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LinkeviciusL)

The European Union's lack of action over Belarus is undermining the credibility of its foreign policy, Lithuanian foreign affairs minister Linas Linkevicius told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

The EU needs to encourage democracy and counter Russia's influence in Belarus, Linkevicius said in the interview, adding that the bloc should provide "concrete help" to Belarus' opposition. "Sometimes we react too late and our measures are fragmented and aren't making any impression on society or the people in power," Linkevicius said.

"When we will not stand true on our national commitments, it will shatter our own foundation", he said. "Belarusian people should not feel deserted." Linkevicius said that he would have preferred the EU to wield sanctions, as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia had done against President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the United Nations on Friday to condemn the crackdown by Lukashenko on protesters who charge he rigged his re-election victory last month. Tsikhanouskaya also called on the international community to impose sanctions on the individuals responsible for electoral violations. The opposition leader spoke from the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where she fled after Lukashenko launched his crackdown.

Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, has faced a wave of opposition protests since his Aug. 9 election victory. He has denied accusations by the opposition and Western countries that the vote was rigged and has resisted demands to step down.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

For Lebanese, recovery too heavy to bear a month after blast

A month after Beiruts devastating explosion, Ghassan Toubaji still sits under a gaping hole in his ceiling he can look up through the dangling plaster, wires and metal struts and the broken brick roof and see a bit of sky. The 74-year-old ...

Char Dham priests protest Uttarakhand govt's decision to form Devasthanam Board

Char Dham priests have submitted a letter to Uttarakhand government, protesting against the formation of Devasthanam Board without consulting 61 other temples. They have also urged the State government to complete the beautification of the ...

Red Sox rally in 9th to defeat Blue Jays

Christian Vazquez scored from third on a chopper to third base in the bottom of the ninth after Xander Bogaerts led off the inning with the tying solo homer and the Boston Red Sox came back to defeat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 Satur...

Women participation in equity mkt grows during COVID-19 

Women participation in equity markets has surged during&#160;COVID-19 pandemic and experts believe the growing&#160;need to share household expenses with rampant pay cuts and lay-offs has brought them to trading, market participants said. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020