Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters march to oppose postponed elections, new law

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong on Sunday to demonstrate against a new national security law imposed by China and the postponement of legislative elections. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed the Sept.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:35 IST
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters march to oppose postponed elections, new law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong on Sunday to demonstrate against a new national security law imposed by China and the postponement of legislative elections.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed the Sept. 6 election for seats in the city's Legislative Council for a year in July because of a spike in coronavirus cases. The move dealt a blow to the pro-democracy opposition who hoped to win a historic majority in the Council, where only half the seats are directly elected and the other half are appointed members who mostly support Beijing.

The poll would have been the former British colony's first official vote since Beijing imposed the new security legislation in late June, which critics say aims to quash dissent in the city. The government insists any coronavirus measures are taken for public health reasons and not for political reasons.

Thousands of police were stationed around the bustling Kowloon peninsula as marchers waved placards and chanted popular anti-government slogans such as "liberate Hong Kong". These slogans are now banned under the new law. Police arrested several well-known activists during the demonstration including Figo Chan, the vice-convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front and former legislator Leung Kwok-hung, also known as "Long Hair", according to a post on Chan's Facebook page.

Anti-government demonstrations have declined this year mainly because of limits on group gatherings and the security law that punishes actions China sees as subversive, secessionist, terrorist or colluding with foreign forces. "Today is supposedly our voting day, we need to resist to fight back for our vote" said a 70-year old woman surnamed Wong.

Hong Kong has reported around 4,800 coronavirus cases since January, far lower than in other major cities around the world. The number of new daily infections has fallen substantially from triple digits in July to single digits currently. While street protests have largely lost momentum, anti-government and anti-Beijing sentiment persists, with China's offer of mass coronavirus testing for Hong Kong residents prompting calls for a boycott amid public distrust.

Gatherings are currently limited to two people. Police have cited such restrictions in rejecting applications for protests in recent months, effectively preventing demonstrations. Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a guarantee of autonomy but critics say the new law undermines that promise and puts the territory on a more authoritarian path.

Supporters of the new security law say it will bring more stability after a year of often-violent anti-government and anti-China unrest and it plugs loopholes in national security left by the city's inability to fulfil a constitutional requirement to pass such laws on its own. (Additional reporting by Joyce Zhou; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against co-founder of fact-checking website for 'threatening, torturing' girl through Twitter

The Delhi Polices Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter, officials said on Sunday. The FIR was registered against Zubair under provis...

C'garh fixes cost for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals

The Chhattisgarh government has fixed the cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals in the wake of a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, an official said on Sunday. Patients will have to bear the cost of treatment in...

Bhiwandi man booked for giving banned triple talaq to wife

A 27-year-old man from Bhiwandi inThane district has been booked for giving triple talaq to hiswife despite the practice being outlawed, police said onSundayKhalid Shaikh has been charged under the Muslim WomenProtection of Rights on Marria...

South Korea confirms 167 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Seoul South Korea, September 6 ANISputnik South Korea confirmed 167 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, marking the fourth consecutive day of less than 200 new cases registered per day, and the overall tally reached 21,177, the Korea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020