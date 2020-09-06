Akhilesh Yadav condemns killing of former independent MLA in Lakhimpur

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday condemned the killing of former independent MLA, Nirvendra Munna and attack on his son, saying that the entire state is shocked by this incident.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote (roughly translated from Hindi), "In the presence of the police today, the state is shaken by the brutal killing of Nirvendra Munna ji, who was a three-time MLA in Lakhimpur in broad daylight and the attack on his son."

"In the BJP rule, the people of the state are not only worried about the law and order but also fearful. Condemnable," he added. (ANI)