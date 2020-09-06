UP Cong trying to win young voters through quiz competition on Rajiv Gandhi

The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress has decided to rope in young voters as its followers through a quiz competition on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, a party spokesperson said on Sunday. The quiz competition on Gandhi’s personality and achievements will be held online on September 13 and 14, he said.

"The preparation for the quiz competition will enable participants to know more about the personality and achievements of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The competition is meant for youngsters in the age group of 16-22 years, and till now over 5 lakh aspirants have registered themselves for the competition," UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI. He added that all the frontal organisations of the party have been given responsibility for this.

"We are expecting more than 20 lakh youths to participate in the competition," he said. Singh said after the quiz competition, the party will establish communication with them.

When asked to explain the rationale behind the quiz competition, Singh said, "Party leadership is of the view that youths should come forward. Thanks to the bad policies of the BJP government, the youths are envisaging a dark future in the current circumstances."