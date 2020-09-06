Left Menu
Immense self-discipline, caution exercised at places of worship during pandemic: Naqvi

He said followers of almost all religions of the world reside in India and various festivals and other auspicious occasions were observed during the coronavirus crisis. "The people of the country displayed restraint, caution, sensibility, and celebrated all the festivals taking all precautions and followed the guidelines of social distancing to help to curb the coronavirus infection," Naqvi said after paying obeisance at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah where he prayed for the health and well-being of the people of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 16:41 IST
Immense self-discipline and caution were exercised at places of worship in India during the coronavirus pandemic, setting an example for the entire world, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday. He said followers of almost all religions of the world reside in India and various festivals and other auspicious occasions were observed during the coronavirus crisis.

"The people of the country displayed restraint, caution, sensibility, and celebrated all the festivals taking all precautions and followed the guidelines of social distancing to help to curb the coronavirus infection," Naqvi said after paying obeisance at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah where he prayed for the health and well-being of the people of the country. The dargah in south Delhi opened on Sunday after over five months, but there will be no Qawwali evenings at the shrine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said all religious and social organisations displayed immense self-restraint, self-discipline and caution during the pandemic. Also, self-restraint, self-discipline and caution were exercised at places of worship in India which has set an example for the world, he said. While several places of worship have reopened, some states are yet to allow the reopening of religious places.

Naqvi said the great Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin's teaching and message of peace, humanity, harmony, unity, and brotherhood break the barriers of religion, region and country. "We should carry forward his message of welfare of mankind with all honesty and sincerity. Teaching and principles of Sufi saints have played an important role in fulfilling the dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'," he said.

Naqvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India's response to the coronavirus crisis from the front and his effective efforts have helped in mitigating the challenges posed by COVID-19 to a large extent. The steps taken by the Modi government in the healthcare sector have ensured that despite the huge population, India has been successful in containing the effects of the pandemic to a great extent which is evident from the higher recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the country, the minister said.

India has not only become self-reliant in the health sector, but it has also helped other nations, he said, claiming India has turned a crisis into an opportunity. "We need to take precautions and not panic in this situation. We have to move forward with a commitment to restraint, precaution, sensibility to ensure 'Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi'," Naqvi said.

Earlier in the day, Naqvi also addressed the 'Kshamapana and Vishwa Mangal Maitri Diwas' of the Jain community through video conference. While addressing the event, Naqvi said the Jain religion's philosophy is based on equality, non-violence, spiritual freedom, self-discipline which is more meaningful and purposeful even today for the entire world.

The Jain religion's teaching and principles not only affect Indian culture positively but its message of 'Live and Let live' is more relevant to the entire humanity of the world, he said..

