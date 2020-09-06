Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Top stories from western region at 1730 hrs. . BOM1 MH-VIRUS-GROWTH August sees fastest growth of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Mumbai: Maharashtra reported the fastest growth in coronavirus infection in August, registering over 3.70 lakh cases, a senior state health official said. .

BOM2 MH-KANGANA-RAUT Raut seeks apology from Kangana over comments on Mumbai Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut o Sunday demanded that actress Kangana Ranaut apologise for her comments against Mumbai and Maharashtra. . BOM4 MH-COURT-SUSHANT-NCB Sushant's personal staff member Sawant remanded in NCB custody Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff member Dipesh Sawant in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till September 9 in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor's death. .

BOM6 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-PROBE CBI probe: Sushant's sister Meetu reaches DRDO guest house Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh reached the DRDO guest house here on Sunday afternoon in connection with the CBI's probe into the case of the actor's death, a police official said. . BES3 MH-ECONOMY-SENA Sitharaman blaming gods for failure of economy: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was blaming gods for failure of India's economy. .

BES1 MH-VIRUS-WORK FROM HOME Work from home a new normal but hits productivity: Mumbaikars Mumbai: The COVID-19 pandemic has popularised the concept of work from home, but Mumbai professionals say space crunch in apartments and lack of robust internet connectivity has hampered their work, though saving on travel time has been an advantage for some. . BES8 GJ-THAI WOMAN-DEATH Charred body of Thai woman found in Surat flat Surat: The charred body of a Thai woman was found in a flat in Magdalla area of Surat in Gujarat, police said on Sunday..