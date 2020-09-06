Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

. BOM6 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-PROBE CBI probe: Sushant's sister Meetu reaches DRDO guest house Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh reached the DRDO guest house here on Sunday afternoon in connection with the CBI's probe into the case of the actor's death, a police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 17:33 IST
Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Top stories from western region at 1730 hrs. . BOM1 MH-VIRUS-GROWTH August sees fastest growth of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Mumbai: Maharashtra reported the fastest growth in coronavirus infection in August, registering over 3.70 lakh cases, a senior state health official said. .

BOM2 MH-KANGANA-RAUT Raut seeks apology from Kangana over comments on Mumbai Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut o Sunday demanded that actress Kangana Ranaut apologise for her comments against Mumbai and Maharashtra. . BOM4 MH-COURT-SUSHANT-NCB Sushant's personal staff member Sawant remanded in NCB custody Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff member Dipesh Sawant in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till September 9 in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor's death. .

BOM6 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-PROBE CBI probe: Sushant's sister Meetu reaches DRDO guest house Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh reached the DRDO guest house here on Sunday afternoon in connection with the CBI's probe into the case of the actor's death, a police official said. . BES3 MH-ECONOMY-SENA Sitharaman blaming gods for failure of economy: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was blaming gods for failure of India's economy. .

BES1 MH-VIRUS-WORK FROM HOME Work from home a new normal but hits productivity: Mumbaikars Mumbai: The COVID-19 pandemic has popularised the concept of work from home, but Mumbai professionals say space crunch in apartments and lack of robust internet connectivity has hampered their work, though saving on travel time has been an advantage for some. . BES8 GJ-THAI WOMAN-DEATH Charred body of Thai woman found in Surat flat Surat: The charred body of a Thai woman was found in a flat in Magdalla area of Surat in Gujarat, police said on Sunday..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests Junior Engineer of MCD, another person in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Junior Engineer of Ward -23, Civil Lines Zone, North Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD and a private person in an alleged bribery case of Rs. 50,000. CBI had registered a case against the ...

KTCL commences inter-state bus service to Karnataka

Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited KTCL chairman and Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida said that the Corporation has commenced its inter-state bus service to Karnataka on Saturday.He told ANI that KTCL would review the service based on passengers...

Ganja worth Rs 20 crore seized in Kerala

In one of the biggest haul of narcotics in Kerala, over 500 kg of ganja worth Rs 20 crore were seized by Excise officials from a lorry at nearby Attingal and two people arrested in this connection. Officials of the State Excise Enforcement ...

Kolkata woman molested, pushed off speeding car: Police

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly molested and then pushed off a speeding car, which then ran over another woman who along with her husband tried to stop the vehicle on hearing screams, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in the An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020