US News Roundup: Harris says Trump not credible on possible COVID-19 vaccine; Democrat Biden adds former rival Buttigieg and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen says president disparaged Black leaders and voters: report

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, is alleging in a new book that Trump made disparaging remarks about Black world leaders including former South African President Nelson Mandela, as well as about U.S. minorities in general, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. Cohen worked closely with Trump for years before turning against him, most publicly in testimony to Congress last year prior to Trump's impeachment.

Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th day of demonstrations

Protesters in Portland threw fire bombs at police on Saturday night and at least one person was injured, police said, on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city over racial injustice and police brutality. Police described what they called "tumultuous and violent conduct" by protesters on the city's Southeast Stark Street.

California grid operator warns of rotating power outages in record heat wave

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) declared a "Stage 2" power emergency late on Saturday, warning that rotating power outages were possible amid a record heat wave. A Stage 2 power emergency means the ISO has taken all mitigating actions but can no longer provide its expected energy requirements.

Rival groups square off at Kentucky Derby, Rochester police use tear gas

Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race, while Rochester police used tear gas to disperse protesters, as discord in cities across the United States continued to simmer. In the afternoon, hundreds of protesters marched toward the Churchill Downs track in Lousiville chanting "No Justice, No Derby" - a nod to activists' calls to cancel the annual race, which was being held without spectators because of the coronavirus.

Kamala Harris says Trump not credible on possible COVID-19 vaccine

Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine. In an interview excerpt broadcast by CNN on Saturday, Harris said Trump had a track record of suppressing expert opinion about the coronavirus pandemic and that she worried that might happen again in the case of a prospective vaccine.

Democrat Biden adds former rival Buttigieg, ex-Obama officials to transition team

Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Saturday added former Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg, along with senior officials who served under President Barack Obama, to an expanded White House transition team. Biden added four new co-chairs to the team led by his longtime ally Ted Kaufman: New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Obama economic adviser Jeffrey Zients, Louisiana Representative Cedric Richmond and his campaign adviser Anita Dunn.

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

A boat parade in support of U.S. President Donald Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks, local officials said, adding that no one was hurt. "That was truly an exceptional number of boats," said Kristen Dark, public information officer for the Travis County Sheriff's Office, whose deputies patrol the lake. "Several of the boats did sink."

After criticism, Trump says Pentagon will not shut down Stars and Stripes

After an outcry from U.S. lawmakers, President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would not be shutting down the Stars and Stripes military newspaper as announced by the Pentagon earlier this year. "The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripes magazine under my watch," Trump, who is running for re-election in November, said on Twitter.

New York attorney general to form grand jury to probe Rochester death

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after Rochester police officers used a hood and pinned him to the pavement to restrain him. "The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish. My office will immediately move to empanel a grand jury as part of our exhaustive investigation into this matter," James said in a statement.

Group sues to stop Connecticut aquarium from getting beluga whales

An animals rights group is suing the U.S. government to thwart a Connecticut aquarium's effort to get five new beluga whales, arguing in court that the aquatic animals would be harmed both from the trip from Canada and from being separated from other whales. The Darien, Connecticut-based group, Friends of Animals, filed its lawsuit Thursday against U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the National Marine Fisheries Service in U.S. District Court to stop a permit for the Mystic Aquarium.