Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations

The order stops the Census Bureau from winding down operations until a court hearing is held on September 17 A coalition of cities, counties and civil rights groups had sued the Census Bureau, demanding it restore its previous deadline for finishing the census to the end of October, instead of using a revised plan to end operations at the end of September.

06-09-2020
A federal judge has ordered the US Census Bureau for the time being to stop following a plan that would have had it winding down operations in order to finish the 2020 census at the end of September

The federal judge in San Jose late Saturday issued a temporary restraining order against the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency. The order stops the Census Bureau from winding down operations until a court hearing is held on September 17

A coalition of cities, counties, and civil rights groups had sued the Census Bureau, demanding it restore its previous deadline for finishing the census to the end of October, instead of using a revised plan to end operations at the end of September. They had argued the earlier deadline would cause the Census Bureau to overlook minority communities, leading to an inaccurate count that is used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed and how many congressional seats each state gets.

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

