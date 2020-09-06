Punjab CM levelling baseless allegations to cover up govt's failures on COVID-19: AAP

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accusing him of levelling baseless accusations against it to "cover up" his government's "failure" in the fight against coronavirus. The main opposition party in Punjab was reacting after the chief minister had accused it of spreading "senseless fear" in the minds of the villagers, thus deterring them from getting themselves tested for coronavirus and endangering their lives.

Singh had also alleged that an activist of the AAP had been arrested for allegedly spreading false information on COVID-19 testing and treatment. An activist of the AAP was arrested for allegedly circulating an "outrageous post" of a dead body to "mislead" people into believing that organs of dead coronavirus positive patients were being removed by the Punjab health department, a government release had said on Thursday.

The state government has completely "failed" in its fight against coronavirus and the chief minister has resorted to levelling baseless allegations against the AAP to "cover up its failures", alleged AAP leaders on Sunday. In a joint statement here, AAP MLAs Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, Principal Budhram, Kultar Singh Sandhawan and some other legislators said that the party had nothing to with the arrested man and alleged that the Congress was trying to tarnish the AAP's image by linking him with it.

The AAP leaders said the "failure" of the government could not be concealed by making "baseless" allegations against the party. They claimed that the number of coronavirus positive patients and death toll was rising in the state. After the big cities, the outbreak of coronavirus in small cities, towns and villages is a matter of grave concern, they added. Taking a swipe at the chief minister, the AAP leaders asked him to leave his farmhouse and visit government hospitals and corona care centres which are in "miserable" condition.