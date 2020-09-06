Govt prepares Comprehensive presentation on flood damage to show to Central team

The Karnataka government has prepared a comprehensive presentation, assessing the flood related damage at between Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore, to be shown to the central team arriving in the state on a three day visit from September 7, a senior official said on Sunday. "The presentation will include a short video on the extent of the damage in the state due to the floods, which was lower than last year, but still somewhere between Rs 9,000 crore-Rs 10,000 crore," he told PTI.

He said the six member central team would be led by K V Pratap, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry. They would meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his ministerial colleagues and senior government officials on Monday afternoon at the office-cum-residence of the Chief Minister, he said.

On Tuesday morning, two members of the team would visit Kodagu, another two would go to Belagavi and the others, to Bagalkote and Gadag, he said. "These teams will return on Wednesday afternoon and there will be a debriefing session. They will return to Delhi the same evening," the official said.

Heavy rains had lashed several parts of Karnataka in July and August, killing 46 people and damaging more than 1,000 houses. Standing crops in thousands of hectares were washed away.

The torrential rains led to heavy inflows in dams and excess water was released.