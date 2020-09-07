Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chaos ahead of Maha monsoon session over COVID-19 test reports

Many members have got their tests done privately, allow them in if their reports are negative," Pawar told the legislature staff. According to Vidhan Bhavan sources, as many as 2,115 samples for coronavirus tests were collected from legislators, ministers, bureaucrats,legislature staff members and journalists over the weekend.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:37 IST
Chaos ahead of Maha monsoon session over COVID-19 test reports

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises on Monday before the commencement of the monsoon session of the state legislature as several MLAs were not allowed inside since their coronavirus test reportswere not available. The two-day monsoon session of the state legislature began amid the shadow of COVID-19.

Former speaker Haribhau Bagade and other legislators, who were not able to enter the Vidhan Bhavan, complained to state Deputy Chief minister Ajit Pawar when he arrived there. Pawar called legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat and asked him to ensure that all legislators whose test reports are negative be allowed inside at the earliest.

He also summoned the local deputy commissioner of police and asked him to clear the crowd gathered at the Vidhan Bhavan's main gate. "Check the badges of members and their test reports first. Many members have got their tests done privately, allow them in if their reports are negative," Pawar told the legislature staff.

According to Vidhan Bhavan sources, as many as 2,115 samples for coronavirus tests were collected from legislators, ministers, bureaucrats,legislature staff members and journalists over the weekend. So far, 58 samples have tested positive, the sources said.

Meanwhile, some opposition MLAs staged a protest on the stairs of the Vidhan Bhavan building, demanding scrapping of the regional reservation for medical admissions. State officials have put in place a slew of measures to ensure members of the legislature do not contract COVID-19 and House proceedings go on without any hindrance.

Compulsory antigen tests for legislators, distribution of COVID-19 kits and a new seating arrangement to ensure physical distancing among members are some of the measures undertaken for the two-day session, Vidhan Bhavan officials earlier said. The shortest-ever monsoon session in the history of the Maharashtra legislature is taking place in the backdrop of a raging COVID-19 pandemic which has already infected more than nine lakh people in the state.

The brief session will take up supplementary demands and certain bills, among other legislature work..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Jindal Global Law School Signs MoU with 10 Top Institutions in 8 Countries

Australia, Bangladesh, Colombia, Dominican Republic,Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, and USA JGLS Providing Opportunities for International Education to its Students during COVID-19 Pandemic Sonipat, 7 September, 2020 Jindal Global Law Sch...

Kemp's two-run blast lifts Rockies past Dodgers

Matt Kemp hit a two-run home run against his former team to give the Colorado Rockies a 7-6 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. Josh Fuentes also hit a home run as the Rockies took the lead on three different occasion...

Tennis-Osaka restores order after champions exit U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka stood firm after a parade of champions exited the U.S. Open on Sunday, blasting her way into the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Anett Kontaveit.On a dramatic day seven, three-times champion Novak Djokovic was disqualifie...

Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB for questioning on 2nd day

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the NCB for questioning for the second straight day in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was questioned for about six hours by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020