Chaos ahead of Maha monsoon session over COVID-19 test reports

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises on Monday before the commencement of the monsoon session of the state legislature as several MLAs were not allowed inside since their coronavirus test reportswere not available. The two-day monsoon session of the state legislature began amid the shadow of COVID-19.

Former speaker Haribhau Bagade and other legislators, who were not able to enter the Vidhan Bhavan, complained to state Deputy Chief minister Ajit Pawar when he arrived there. Pawar called legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat and asked him to ensure that all legislators whose test reports are negative be allowed inside at the earliest.

He also summoned the local deputy commissioner of police and asked him to clear the crowd gathered at the Vidhan Bhavan's main gate. "Check the badges of members and their test reports first. Many members have got their tests done privately, allow them in if their reports are negative," Pawar told the legislature staff.

According to Vidhan Bhavan sources, as many as 2,115 samples for coronavirus tests were collected from legislators, ministers, bureaucrats,legislature staff members and journalists over the weekend. So far, 58 samples have tested positive, the sources said.

Meanwhile, some opposition MLAs staged a protest on the stairs of the Vidhan Bhavan building, demanding scrapping of the regional reservation for medical admissions. State officials have put in place a slew of measures to ensure members of the legislature do not contract COVID-19 and House proceedings go on without any hindrance.

Compulsory antigen tests for legislators, distribution of COVID-19 kits and a new seating arrangement to ensure physical distancing among members are some of the measures undertaken for the two-day session, Vidhan Bhavan officials earlier said. The shortest-ever monsoon session in the history of the Maharashtra legislature is taking place in the backdrop of a raging COVID-19 pandemic which has already infected more than nine lakh people in the state.

The brief session will take up supplementary demands and certain bills, among other legislature work..