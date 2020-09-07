Visakhapatnam: CPI-M protests against Centre's move to privatise Bharat Petroleum

Leaders of Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday carried out a protest in Visakhapatnam demanding that the Centre refrain from privatising Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The CPI-M leaders said that privatisation of the state-owned enterprise would push up petrol, diesel, gas, and kerosene prices, which would push up the prices of essential commodities, hurt youth employment and hurt the country's economy.

They warned the Centre to immediately withdraw its anti-people and anti-treason policies. The protest march was also attended by some contract workers from BPCL, along with the party's leaders and workers.

The Central government is reportedly looking to sell its stake in Bharat Petroleum. According to reports, the preliminary expressions of interests or EoIs are due on September 30, which will be followed by qualified bidders being asked to submit their bids. (ANI)