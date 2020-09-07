Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soren govt steeped in corruption; crime, naxalism thrive: Nadda

Addressing a state executive committee meeting of the saffron party digitally from New Delhi, he said, the previous BJP government led by Raghubar Das had "almost eliminated" naxalism, which has now been resurrected. Nadda said the BJP lost the assembly elections in the mineral rich state due to "political arithmetic" despite garnering the highest number of votes.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:29 IST
Soren govt steeped in corruption; crime, naxalism thrive: Nadda

The JMM-led Jharkhand government is "steeped in corruption" while "crime and naxalism flourish," BJP chief J P Nadda said on Monday, launching a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren dispensation. Addressing a state executive committee meeting of the saffron party digitally from New Delhi, he said, the previous BJP government led by Raghubar Das had "almost eliminated" naxalism, which has now been resurrected.

Nadda said the BJP lost the assembly elections in the mineral rich state due to "political arithmetic" despite garnering the highest number of votes. "The Hemant Soren government is steeped in corruption.

No development is taking place under its watch. Corruption, naxalism and crime are flourishing unbridled. These are the result of the politics of appeasement," he alleged. Nadda said that the previous BJP government in Jharkhand had implemented several welfare schemes, and people of the state "lament their loss" following the defeat of the saffron party in the assembly elections.

"The BJP does not crave power. It works for bringing in change in the society and the country," he said. Nadda said the New Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the Narendra Modi government will encourage analytical thinking instead of rote-learning.

"The country's educational policy was earlier tailored for India, now it has been designed for Bharat," he said, referring to the rural-urban divide. He said Prime Minister Modi ushered in positive changes in the country as a result of which the "lotus" (BJP's election symbol) found its place in the hearts of the people.

Nadda lauded his party and the Modi government for tackling COVID-19. He said the measures taken by the Centre to mitigate the coronavirus crisis have "saved the lives of 130 crore Indians".

"Only the BJP showed dynamism when opposition parties stood stock-still during the COVID-19 outbreak," he asserted. He said BJP workers had distributed over 12 lakh food packets, besides food grains, clothes, medicines and footwear among migrant workers returning to Jharkhand due to pandemic- triggered job loss.

Union minister Arjun Munda, BJP state president Deepak Prakash, former chief minister Raghubar Das and BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi attended the meeting. PTI IKD ACD SK SK

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK Supreme Court to hear jihadist bride's citizenship case in November

The UK Supreme Court will hear arguments in November for and against the governments decision to remove the UK citizenship of a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State.The case of Shamima Begum has been th...

World Solar Technology Summit to see 26k participants from 149 nations

Around 26,000 participants from 149 countries are scheduled to take part virtually in the first World Solar Technology Summit on Tuesday, an official statement said. The event will see inking of four partnership agreements, the Ministry ...

Deserted platforms, closed eateries as Delhi Metro resumes services

Platforms and key hub stations, including Rajiv Chowk, wore a deserted look, eateries remained closed and the ambience far removed from the usual hustle-and-bustle as the Delhi metro services resumed on Monday after a 169-day hiatus trigger...

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released in New Zealand, Fiji theatres

After premiering on online video streaming platform Disney Hotstar, actor Sushant Singh Rajputs last film Dil Bechara has released in theatres of New Zealand and Fiji. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020