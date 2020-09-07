Left Menu
At LJP meeting, members demand party should not contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership: Sources

At a Lok Janshakti Party's Bihar Pradesh parliamentary board meeting, party members demanded that the party should not contest Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of the state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:28 IST
A visual of the Lok Janshakti Party's Bihar Pradesh parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

At a Lok Janshakti Party's Bihar Pradesh parliamentary board meeting, party members demanded that the party should not contest Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of the state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said sources. Lok Janshakti Party's Bihar Pradesh parliamentary board meeting took place today. The party's president Chirag Paswan and members were present.

According to sources, in the LJP's Bihar Pradesh parliamentary board meeting, the members of the party demanded that LJP should not contest the Bihar polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. They said that JDU leaders say that there is no alliance with the LJP, so in such a situation, we must put up candidates against the JDU in the upcoming Bihar elections, said sources.

According to the sources, the members told Chirag Paswan that the people of Bihar are not inspired by Nitish Kumar's name. There is discontent in the state against Nitish Kumar for conducting polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to sources, Chirag Paswan has said that LJP is not against any individual but it will keep on raising issues concerning people of Bihar. For the party, Bihar is a priority.

The party members decided to make a list of candidates for the 143 Vidhan Sabha seats and send it to the central parliamentary board at the earliest. A resolution was also passed that all decisions regarding the alliance for Bihar election have to be taken by the party's national president, said LJP MLA Raju Tiwari. Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

