Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece to boost military amid tension with neighbour Turkey

“They're either going to understand the language of politics and diplomacy, or in the field with painful experiences,” he said. Greece and Turkey have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over exploration rights in the Aegean Sea. The current dispute escalated when Turkey sent seismic research vessel Oruc Reis, accompanied by warships, to prospect for oil and gas reserves in an area between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete that Athens claims as its own continental shelf. Greece sent its own warships to the area and put its armed forces on alert..

PTI | Athens | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:28 IST
Greece to boost military amid tension with neighbour Turkey

Greece will be bolstering its military with new armament programmes, a boost to military personnel and the development of the country's defence industry, the government spokesman said Monday, as a tense stand-off with neighbouring Turkey has led to concerns of open conflict between the two NATO allies. Ankara is currently facing off against Greece and Cyprus over oil and gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece and Turkey have deployed naval and air forces to assert their competing claims in the region.

“The Turkish leadership is unleashing, on a near daily basis, threats of war and makes provocative statements against Greece,” Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said. “We respond with political, diplomatic and operational readiness, determined to do whatever is necessary to protect our sovereign rights.” Petsas said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would be announcing details of plans to upgrade the country's military, during his annual state of the economy speech on Saturday.

“We are in contact with friendly countries in order to reinforce the equipment of our armed forces,” Petsas said. Last week, Greece raised 2.5 billion euros (USD 2.96 billion) in a bond auction as the country seeks to increase military spending and raise funds for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Greek media have reported the purchases may include French-made Rafale fighter jets and at least one French frigate. Petsas said Mitsotakis would be meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting in Corsica of European Union Mediterranean countries.

Last Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Greece to enter talks over disputed eastern Mediterranean territorial claims or face the consequences. “They're either going to understand the language of politics and diplomacy, or in the field with painful experiences,” he said.

Greece and Turkey have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over exploration rights in the Aegean Sea. The current dispute escalated when Turkey sent seismic research vessel Oruc Reis, accompanied by warships, to prospect for oil and gas reserves in an area between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete that Athens claims as its own continental shelf.

Greece sent its own warships to the area and put its armed forces on alert..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BJP doesn't support Kangana's statement, says Fadnavis

Actor Kangana Ranaut had made a wrong statement, but it is the responsibility of the government to protect her in the land of law, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said here on Monday. He said even terrorists have to be provided security...

Inter-district bus service resumes from Chennai's Koyambedu bus stand

Inter-district bus service has resumed from Chennais Koyambedu bus stand in accordance with the recent announcement by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami. Travellers were asked to check temperature and given hand sanitizers by transpor...

Charlie Hebdo uncowed after attacks - but now with bodyguards

More than five years after Islamist militants killed 12 of their colleagues, staff at French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo say they re-published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad to tell the world they are still standing - albeit with a s...

Bullmen Realty's first-of-its-kind shield to benefit more than 100,000 homeseekers in Delhi NCR

New Delhi India, September 7 ANINewsVoir Launched last week, Bullmen Guarantee Offer aims to help more than 100,000 home seekers in Delhi NCR apart from similar number of commercial real estate buyers and investors. Bullmen Realty India, on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020