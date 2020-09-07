Himachal MLA tests COVID positive on day 1 of Assembly session after lockdown

Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA from Indora, Reeta Devi, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the first day of the monsoon session of the state assembly here on Monday, Speaker Vipin Parmar said. Parmar told PTI the MLA's COVID-19 test was done at the dispensary set up in the Assembly complex itself.

The MLA, Reeta Devi, told PTI over the phone that she attended the Assembly session before her COVID-19 test was conducted on Monday evening, but maintained physical distance from other legislators in the Assembly complex. Parmar said the area where Reeta Devi sat in the Assembly would be disinfected according to the standard operating procedure.

The MLA will be sent to a COVID-19 care centre as per the advice of medical experts, the Assembly Speaker added.