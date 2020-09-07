Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden to mark Labor Day with union event as U.S. campaign enters homestretch

Trump has struggled to change the contours of the campaign despite highly charged rhetoric on racial polarization and "law and order" intended to motivate his base and draw new supporters in suburban parts of key swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. Trump has also faced a new controversy after The Atlantic magazine, citing four unnamed people, reported last week that he had referred to Marines buried in an American cemetery near Paris as "losers" and declined to visit their graves during a 2018 trip to France.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:16 IST
Biden to mark Labor Day with union event as U.S. campaign enters homestretch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is headed on Monday to the crucial electoral state of Pennsylvania, where he plans to accept a new round of union endorsements and speak directly to workers as the presidential campaign enters its homestretch. The trip kicks off another flurry of travel to battleground states this week by both Biden and President Donald Trump as some opinion polls show the race tightening with less than 60 days to go until the Nov. 3 election.

With the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over racism and police brutality gripping attention in recent months, Biden is seeking to maintain his edge by painting the Republican incumbent as an ineffectual leader who thrives on chaos and has left the working class behind. Trump has struggled to change the contours of the campaign despite highly charged rhetoric on racial polarization and "law and order" intended to motivate his base and draw new supporters in suburban parts of key swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Trump has also faced a new controversy after The Atlantic magazine, citing four unnamed people, reported last week that he had referred to Marines buried in an American cemetery near Paris as "losers" and declined to visit their graves during a 2018 trip to France. Trump vehemently denied the report. Trump announced on Twitter that he would be holding a news conference Monday at the White House at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT). "Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT. Happy Labor Day!" he tweeted.

Trump plans to visit North Carolina, Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania later in the week. Biden's campaign has said that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in November, with doubts about Trump's coronavirus response and the battered economy making states like Arizona, Texas and Georgia more competitive for Democrats.

Still, polls point to the economy's being a relative area of strength for Trump with voters, even as the labor market reels from the effects of the pandemic, which has put millions out of work. "We understand that we are in for a fight to the very end," Biden's political strategist, Mike Donilon, told reporters on Friday. "We have no illusion about how tough this race is."

Tim Murtaugh, Trump's re-election campaign communications director, said last week that Biden had begun traveling more frequently out of his home state of Delaware because "he knows he is bleeding in the polls." PITCH TO LABOR

Biden will meet on Monday with the leader of the largest federation of U.S. labor unions, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, at the group's state headquarters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and take questions from union workers. Biden's campaign is expected to announce the endorsements of three unions, according to a person familiar with the matter: the Laborers' International Union of North America, the International Union of Elevator Constructors and the National Federation of Federal Employees.

Biden and Trumka, in a jointly written op-ed essay Monday in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, criticized Trump's labor policies while touting plans to invest in green energy jobs and support workers' right to unionize. The Harrisburg event highlights the Biden campaign's strategy for Pennsylvania, where early voting starts in mid-September.

Polls in Pennsylvania have consistently put Biden in the lead, but averages show that margin narrowing to roughly 4 to 5 percentage points, down from about 8 points in late June. Biden is scheduled to be back in Pennsylvania on Friday. Trump unexpectedly won the state in 2016 by less than a percentage point as part of an electoral sweep through the country's former industrial heartland, including Wisconsin and Michigan. Biden will visit Michigan midweek.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

British broadcaster David Attenborough gets Indira Gandhi Peace prize

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday advocated the need to strike a balance between economic development and ecological conservation, saying the UPA dispensation under him was selective in granting environmental clearances and was...

JD-U never had alliance with LJP: KC Tyagi

By Ajit Jha JD-U leader KC Tyagi said on Monday that his party has never formed an alliance with the Lok Janshakti Party LJP in Bihar and that BJP has made it clear that the assembly polls will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minist...

Delhi BJP stages protest, says AAP govt should release funds of municipal corporations

Delhi BJP leaders, including councillors and functionaries of the three party-led municipal corporations here, took out a protest march on Monday, demanding that the AAP government release funds to the civic bodies. Some municipal corporati...

Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating their UK home, in line with a commitment they made after announcing in January they would step back from royal duties.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020