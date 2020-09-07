Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial

A Saudi Arabian court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years on Monday for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences to be set aside. The trial was criticised by a U.N. official and human rights campaigners who said the masterminds of the murder remained free.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:06 IST
Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Saudi Arabian court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years on Monday for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences to be set aside.

The trial was criticised by a U.N. official and human rights campaigners who said the masterminds of the murder remained free. Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building and his remains have not been found.

The murder caused a global uproar and tarnished the reformist image of Prince Mohammed, son of King Salman and the kingdom's de facto ruler. State media reported that five people were handed 20-year prison sentences, one person was sentenced to 10 years and two people were handed seven-year sentences for the killing.

None of the defendants was named. After the ruling, Khashoggi's fiancee said the eight jailed were not the only ones responsible for the murder.

"The Saudi authorities are closing the case without the world knowing the truth of who is responsible for Jamal's murder," Hatice Cengiz wrote in a statement. "Who planned it, who ordered it, where is his body?" In December, the court sentenced five people to death and three to jail, saying the killing was not premeditated but carried out on "the spur of the moment.

CRITICISM FROM ABROAD Some Western governments, as well as the CIA, had said previously they believed Prince Mohammed had ordered the killing.

Saudi officials denied he played a role, though in September 2019 the prince indicated some personal accountability, saying "it happened under my watch". In May, the family of the slain journalist said they forgave his murderers, paving the way for a reprieve for the five defendants sentenced to death.

In Saudi Arabia, which lacks a codified legal system and follows Islamic law, forgiveness from a victim's family in such cases can allow for a formal pardon and a stay of execution. Many Saudis hailed Monday's ruling in comments on Twitter, a platform favoured by pro-government supporters. Some said the ruling ended one of the most difficult political cases the kingdom has faced. Others said the ruling makes Saudi Arabia the "land of justice", a "country where rights are never lost."

But Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur for extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions accused Saudi Arabia of making a "mockery of justice" by not punishing more senior officials who, she said, were behind the murder. She said on Twitter the trial was not fair or transparent and "the responsibility of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has not even been addressed."

Adam Coogle, Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa division of Human Rights Watch, said the conviction of individuals "does not hide the fact that the Saudi legal process has shielded top officials from any and all scrutiny." "How can the regime be accused of the murder and at the same time it is responsible for the trial...?" said Yahia Assiri, founder of London-based Saudi rights group ALQST.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics NCRA said in a statement. He was 91.Swarup, the doyen of Indi...

UK slaps quarantines on Greek island travellers as cases rise

The UK on Monday recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running and unveiled a new islands policy that will require anyone returning to England from seven Greek islands, including Crete. Mykonos and Santorini, to sel...

Police in BJD MP s house after distress call from estranged wife

A police team rushed to BJD MP Anubhav Mohantys house here on Monday following a distress call by his estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini, who has filed a case of domestic violence against him, a senior police official said. Varsha is now f...

Soccer-Greenwood and Foden out of England squad after breach of quarantine

England manager Gareth Southgate said both Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will play no part in Tuesdays Nations League game in Denmark after breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland.Speaking at a news conference, Southgate said they had both...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020