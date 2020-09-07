Left Menu
Andhra secured top rank in ease of doing business by own efforts: Minister

Two days after Andhra Pradesh bagged the top position in Ease of Doing Business, IT, Commerce, Investments and Infrastructure minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy claimed that the state had secured it by its own efforts.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two days after Andhra Pradesh bagged the top position in Ease of Doing Business, IT, Commerce, Investments and Infrastructure minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy claimed that the state had secured it by its own efforts. On Saturday, the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry had released the State Business Reform Action Plan Ranking. While Andhra Pradesh retained the top spot, it was followed by Uttar Pradesh in second position and Telangana in third.

"The state has bagged the first rank in Ease of Doing Business on its own. The uniqueness is that the results were declared after surveying various cross-sections of the society related to industries. And this time the state bagged the position without sharing it with anybody. This became possible only after YS Jaganmohan Reddy regime started," he said. Praising the CM further, he added, "The CM has given assurance and financial support to the industries which are suffering in the COVID-19 scenario. His encouragement and the hard work of the department officials resulted in the first rank for the state in Ease of Doing Business."

"The real survey process for the EoDB ranks took place from 2019 April to 2020 March. YSRCP is in power in that period, but not the TDP government. The central government has conducted a survey of 7,800 persons, not related to any government. Based on their feedback, the central government has announced ranks," the minister said while slamming TDP leader Nara Lokesh's claim that the rank was obtained with the efforts of the earlier TDP government He further added, "The dues to industries had accumulated in huge quantity by the time we came to power. Our government has cleared almost Rs 5,000 crore. We revived MSMEs by rescheduling the loans. The TDP leaders have been doing malicious propaganda that industries are running away from the state. Lokesh and his party think that the people of the state believe what they say."

"The TDP govt had claimed that it had signed MoUs worth Rs 32 lakh crore, but investments worth not even Rs 50,000crore were grounded. That's why our CM said not to fall in the trap of MoUs but focus on grounding the agreements," said Reddy Pointing out that s survey was being conducted on Industries, the minister added, "A survey is being conducted to see what industries are there in districts, and what their needs are. In order to meet the industrial requirements, 30 skill development colleges are being set up all over the state. The state govt has given special emphasis for MSMEs and introduced the YSR Navodayam scheme. The govt supported the MSMEs at the crucial crisis time of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why MSMEs are happy with YS Jaganmohan Reddy's rule."(ANI)

