Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial

A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences to be set aside. The trial was criticised by a U.N. official and human rights campaigners who said the masterminds of the murder remained free. Putin critic Navalny has come out of coma, Berlin hospital says

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said on Monday. The hospital, which has been treating Navalny since he was airlifted to Germany after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month, said his condition has improved and he is being weaned off mechanical ventilation. Trump again raises idea of decoupling economy from China

With the U.S. election approaching, President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the idea of separating the U.S. and Chinese economies, also known as decoupling, suggesting the United States would not lose money if the world's two biggest economies no longer did business. "So when you mention the word decouple, it's an interesting word," Trump told a Labor Day news conference at the White House in which he vowed to bring jobs back to America from China. Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election: Asahi

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled the possibility of calling a snap election if he were to become the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday. Suga, a frontrunner to succeed incumbent prime minister Shinzo Abe, also stressed Japan's resolve to hold next year's Tokyo Olympic Games despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Australian media firms pull journalists from China over security worries: ABC

Two Australian media firms have rushed two of their China-based reporters from the country after police there demanded interviews with both journalists, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Tuesday. An ABC correspondent based in Beijing and the Australian Financial Review's (AFR) correspondent based in Shanghai boarded a flight to Sydney on Monday night after they were questioned separately by China's Ministry of State security, the report said. Argentina coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

Argentina's coronavirus death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday, the government said, as the South American nation struggles to bring its infection rate under control. There have been 10,129 deaths, with 488,007 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government data. Almost half of coronavirus tests are yielding a positive result. Venezuela's Guaido calls for more international pressure on Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday announced a "unitary pact" supported by a coalition of parties calling for increased international pressure on President Nicolas Maduro as the country heads toward a congressional election in December. Most opposition parties have said they will not take part in the vote on grounds that it is rigged, but a faction led by two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles has opened talks with the government about ensuring a fair election. Belarusian protest leader detained by unidentified people: Tut.By media report

Unidentified people detained Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday and drove her off in a minivan, the Belarusian Tut.By media outlet cited a witness as saying. Kolesnikova is the last of three female politicians left inside Belarus who joined forces before an Aug. 9 presidential election to try to challenge veteran incumbent Alexander Lukashenko. UK judge rejects Assange bid to delay U.S. extradition case

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, who is fighting to avoid extradition to the United States from Britain, failed on Monday in a bid to further delay hearings that resumed after a pause of months caused by the coronavirus lockdown. The U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 49, of conspiring to hack government computers and of violating an espionage law in connection with the release of confidential cables by WikiLeaks in 2010-2011. UK ramps up no deal preparations as EU trade talks stall

Britain will tell the European Union on Tuesday that progress must be made in trade talks this week or the government will step up preparations to leave the bloc without a deal as the time ticks down to an end-of-year deadline. The British government was embroiled in a new row with the EU on the eve of the latest round of negotiations after it was reported that ministers were to publish new legislation that could undercut elements of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement it signed in January.