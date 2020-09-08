Left Menu
Govt working tirelessly towards 'Education for All' mission: Amit Shah

The Modi Government has been empowering children and working tirelessly towards its mission of 'Education for All', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as he greeted people on the occasion of the International Literacy Day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:55 IST
Govt working tirelessly towards 'Education for All' mission: Amit Shah
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Modi Government has been empowering children and working tirelessly towards its mission of 'Education for All', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as he greeted people on the occasion of the International Literacy Day. "Our government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been empowering the children and working tirelessly towards its mission 'Education for All' through reforms like NEP, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, etc," he tweeted

The International Literacy Day 2020 focuses on 'Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond', especially on the role of educators and changing pedagogies. The theme highlights literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective, and therefore, mainly focuses on youth and adults.

