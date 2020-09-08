Maha: Aurangabad AIMIM MP, workers booked for pothole protest

AIMIM Lok Sabha MP fromAurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel and several party workers were bookedon Tuesday for holding a protest in the city's Vedant Nagararea over potholed roads a day earlier, police said

A case was registered against Jaleel and some 60-70people under section 144 (1) (3) and section 188 of IPC and135 of Maharashtra Police Act, a Vedant Nagar police stationofficial said.