JK admin to set up monitoring cell for timely redressal of public grievances in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will set up a monitoring cell to compile and forward all public grievances to deputy commissioners concerned in districts to ensure their timely redressal, officials said Tuesday. The cell is being launched on the direction of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address public grievances related to different sectors. “The implementation of different schemes needs to be monitored uniformly and effectively across all districts to ensure their timely completion” Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said, chairing a meeting with all the deputy commissioners here.

Regarding the proposed public grievance redressal system, the Chief Secretary said a monitoring cell would be set up at the secretariat which will compile reports from the districts. However, all matters pertaining the districts will be pushed through a specifically designed portal to the deputy commissioners who would receive, consolidate and redress the grievances in a systematic way.

The Chief Secretary also stressed that an effective monitoring system is being put in place, through a series of scheme-specific formats which would help the deputy commissioners monitor all important schemes at the district level. He added that the data would be further compiled at the higher level so that the performance with respect to each scheme could be monitored at one glance. Further, a 21-day Jan Abhiyan will begin across the union territory from September 10 to energise government functioning after COVID-19 induced lockdown by infusing greater enthusiasm, responsiveness and accessibility to government machinery, the Chief Secretary added.

The Jan Abhiyan will redress public grievances through weekly Block Divas, whereby officers of all departments will proactively visit every Block and ensure doorstep delivery of all important documents and public services..