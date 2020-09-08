Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish can t win seats in double digit if he fights on his own: Tejashwi

Hitting back at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for launching a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad politically as well as personally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday said the JD(U) president's "impressive face" cannot fetch him seats even in double digit if his party enters poll fray on its own.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:25 IST
Nitish can t win seats in double digit if he fights on his own: Tejashwi

Hitting back at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for launching a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad politically as well as personally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday said the JD(U) president's "impressive face" cannot fetch him seats even in double digit if his party enters poll fray on its own. Yadav, who served as Kumars Deputy in the previous Grand Alliance government, asserted that his Samata party could win just seven seats in the 1995 assembly elections and again he could bag a meagre two seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls when JD (U) fought in alliance with the CPI.

"His (Nitish Kumars) impressive face (pratapi chehra) can't win for him seats in double digit if he fights on his own in his entire lifetime It is my claim and challenge," Yadav said in a tweet. Kumar had Monday while addressing JD(U) virtual rally made a scathing attack on Lalu Prasad and his family and highlighted comparative statistics to show the pace of development in Bihar during 15 years of "Pati-Patni Raj" (Lalu-Rabri rule) and as much time under him since then.

Kumar has been on chief minister's chair since end of the RJD rule in November 2005 and will be seeking fourth straight term in office in the polls due in October-November. The JD(U) president had also taken a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav by refering seven sins as enumerated by Mahatma Gandhi who considered "money without work" as a sin among others.

Stating that there are many people who have made huge money without doing anything in life, Kumar had said I asked him (Tejashwi) to explain before the people from where the money came, but he was not in a position to do. So I decided to part ways with them (with RJD). Lalu, his wife Rabri devi, Tejashwi Yadav and some other members of the family are accused in the alleged 'Hotels for Land' scam being probed by the CBI.

Lalu and his family members allegedly received prime land in the state capital, when the RJD chief was the railway minister, in return for contracts to run two hotels owned by the IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. Senior JD(U) leader and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh countered Tejashwi and asked in whose name vote was sought during 2010 assembly polls when the RJD was reduced to 22 seats.

The JD(U)-BJP combine headed by Kumar had won four-fifth majority in the 243-member assembly in 2010. The RJD's humiliation was complete when Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi was defeated in both the constituencies she had contested.

After collapse of mahagathbandhan government in July 2017, the RJD leaders had claimed that it was because of them that JD(U) won 71 seats in 2015 Bihar assembly polls. JD(U) had fought in alliance with RJD and Congress under grand alliance in the last assembly elections.

The JD(U) leaders have been rebutting the claim, saying even then Kumar was the face of the grand alliance. Tejashwi further retweeted partys series of tweets with a slogan "naa bhule hain, naa bhulne denge" in which it took up the issue of migrant labourers who they alleged were left in lurch by the state government on "Gods mercy" during coronavirus lockdown.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Two ISIS operatives plead guilty before Delhi court

Two remorseful people have pleaded guilty before a Delhi court in a case of criminal conspiracy by the ISIS to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youth through different social media platforms to carry out acts of terror in th...

Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, ...

Rhea Chakraborty arrest: Mainstream Bollywood silent, but actor finds support from several others

Actor Rhea Chakrabortys arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput found its echo on Twitter with several people in the Hindi film industry decrying the witch hunt and trial by media but some others speaki...

Braves ace Fried lands on IL with back spasms

The Atlanta Braves placed Cy Young Award contender Max Fried on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with back spasms. Specifically, the left-hander has a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine, according to the team. The transaction is retr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020