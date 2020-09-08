Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand BJP leader Gyan Singh Negi is dead

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat expressed grief at Negi's sudden demise and termed it an irreparable loss for the state. Grieving over his sudden death, the chief minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss..

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:23 IST
U'khand BJP leader Gyan Singh Negi is dead

Senior BJP leader Gyan Singh Negi passed away on Tuesday in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. He was 75.

Negi, who held the rank of a state minister, took ill on Tuesday morning and was rushed to the Himalayan Hospital in Jollygrant where doctors declared him dead, his family said. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat expressed grief at Negi's sudden demise and termed it an irreparable loss for the state.

Grieving over his sudden death, the chief minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

"SPB stable, but current clinical condition warrants extended stay in ICU"

Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, remains stable but his current clinical condition warrants an extended stay in the ICU, the hospital treating him said on Tuesday. The 74-year-old multilingual musician...

With 1,295 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,06,966; total fatalities rise to 3,136 with 13 more deaths: Health Department.

With 1,295 new cases, Gujarats COVID-19 tally rises to 1,06,966 total fatalities rise to 3,136 with 13 more deaths Health Department....

Delhi Metro services on Blue, Pink Lines to resume from Sept 9

Two days after Delhi Metro trains hit the track on Yellow Line, operations on Blue Line and Pink Lines will resume from Wednesday as part of the Stage-I of graded resumption of Metro services. Services will be available on both of these lin...

BMC accuses Kangana of illegal construction, she alleges intimidation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday pasted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow, claiming that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permissions. While the civic body issued a stop-w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020