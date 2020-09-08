CPI to hold all India protest on Sept 14

Left Menu
The CPI will observe September 14 as 'All India Protest Day' to highlight the state of the economy, according to a statement issued by the party on Tuesday. The party also said that it will observe October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, as a celebration of secularism and plurality of the Indian democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:32 IST
The CPI will observe September 14 as 'All India Protest Day' to highlight the state of the economy, according to a statement issued by the party on Tuesday. "The party has decided to organise a protest on September 14, 2020, the day on which the Parliament is to meet. This is to highlight that the Indian economy is in ruins and democracy is in peril," it said. The protest "is to mobilise people against the disastrous policies of the Modi government which have caused massive unemployment, poverty and loss of livelihood. This is to demand that the finance minister has no moral right to continue for her false claims and lies about the economy", the statement said.

The CPI has called upon the masses to join it to "save India for livelihood, equality and justice for all", it said. The party also said that it will observe October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, as a celebration of secularism and plurality of the Indian democracy. "The party must see all secular democratic forces come together to express our strong resolve to fight communal fascist forces. State units must organise functions and meetings in a suitable manner on October 2, 2020, which is Gandhi's birth anniversary," the CPI said.

