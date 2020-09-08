Left Menu
Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal, Jitendra Singh inaugurate facilities at Jammu Central University

Pokhriyal, in his address, appreciated the leadership of the Central University of Jammu for setting up these projects. Projects like this have led to development of infrastructure and education in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:01 IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday inaugurated new facilities of the Jammu Central University that include a hostel named after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Singh, who is the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said this is possibly the first ever government university where a complex is being named after Mookerjee.

The two Union ministers also inaugurated through video conferencing a guest house, named after founder of the Praja Parishad movement Pandit Prem Nath Dogra, and a road named after Brigadier Rajendra Singh, who died fighting against Pakistani invaders in 1948. Pokhriyal, in his address, appreciated the leadership of the Central University of Jammu for setting up these projects.

Projects like this have led to development of infrastructure and education in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', he said. Singh also said that the first ever government project to be named after Mookerjee in 70 years after Independence is Asia's longest tunnel at Chenani-Nashri, which was inaugurated last year in his Lok Sabha constituency Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pointing out that two important ingredients that give identity to an education institution are its faculty and its exclusive departments, Singh expressed satisfaction that the central university of Jammu, in recent years, has started exclusive departments. Two are departments associated with his ministerial responsibilities, namely the department of space that has started north India's first ever study-cum-research centre in space science on the university's premises, and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which is processing the proposal of setting up of the Centre for Study in Governance in the university.

