Ramesh Chennithala remark over woman harassment triggers row in Kerala
Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday landed in a controversy over a remark, "whether only Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists could harass women."ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 09-09-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 04:58 IST
Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday landed in a controversy over a remark, "whether only Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists could harass women." Replying to a question at a press conference on the allegations that a junior health inspector accused of raping a woman who approached for Covid-19 negative certificate was a Congress activist, Chennithala said, "Is it written anywhere that only DYFI activists can sexually abuse a woman?"
"You are all spreading lies saying he is a member of NGO association and part of Congress but my information is that he is part of the NGO Union ( Left affiliated)," added Chennithala. The remark of the Congress leader invited criticism from CPI(M) who sought apologies.
"Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala should apologize for making a statement insulting women. No offender who abuses women will have a place in the health department," said Health Minister KK Shailaja. The CPI( M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said, "Ramesh Chennithala's stance is highly reprehensible and is a challenge to the womanhood as a whole."
The Leader of the Opposition should withdraw his statement publicly and apologize to the Kerala community, he said. Meanwhile, Chennithala issued a statement in which he said he was misinterpreted and was tried to show in a poor light by extracting one sentence, from the press meet.
"To a question, I tried to say that not only DYFI activists but also NGO union members are sexually abusing women. If you examine my whole press meet, the doubts will be cleared. I just meant to say that women should not be subjected to any kind of violence. It is a common practice for CPM cyber goons and some centers to distort a few sentences from my press conference and to create misunderstanding. This is only part of it. The state is widely outraged over the brutal torture of two women COVID-19 patients. This is just a ploy to divert attention from it. I urge you not to fall for the machinations of vested interests," Chennithala said. Recently, a junior health inspector has been charged with section 376 of IPC amounting to rape. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Kerala HC rejects govt plea against CBI probe into murder of Cong workers
Cong hails HC dismissal of Kerala govt plea against CBI probe into killing of 2 party workers
HC dismisses Kerala govt's appeal against CBI probe in Periya twin murder case
Coffee served in Kerala COVID ward by keeping kettle near
Kerala HC refuses to stay privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport