Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition parties likely to field DMK MP Tiruchi Siva in RS Deputy Chairman election

The election for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman is slated to take place on September 14, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, and the opposition parties are planning to field DMK MP Tiruchi Siva as their candidate.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 07:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 07:34 IST
Opposition parties likely to field DMK MP Tiruchi Siva in RS Deputy Chairman election
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The election for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman is slated to take place on September 14, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, and the opposition parties are planning to field DMK MP Tiruchi Siva as their candidate. The last date for filing nomination is September 11 till 12 pm.

Siva has been elected four times to Rajya Sabha. He was also elected to Lok Sabha in 1996 from Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu. A senior opposition leader, who did not want to be named, told ANI that Siva's name was being discussed.

"Consultation is going on for election to the post of Deputy Chairman and we are discussing the name of T Siva. He will come to Delhi on September 10. We will then take a final call whether we should contest the election or not," he said. Sources said opposition parties are weighing whether they should contest the poll and the decision will taken after deliberating various factors including their prospects.

The ruling NDA has not announced its candidate till now but JD-U member Harivansh is likely to be fielded again as the NDA nominee. The post fell vacant after his term ended.

NDA is likely to announce the candidate's name for Deputy Chairman on September 10. The BJP has already started consultations to seek support for the NDA candidate. Sources said efforts are also being made for consensus so that there is a unanimous election to the post. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's ruling party plans higher tax for top earners if re-elected

Jacinda Arderns ruling Labour Party said it would raise taxes for top income earners if it is returned to power in the polls next month, as the government looks to pay off debt accumulated due to its COVID-19 pandemic response. Arderns Labo...

Rookie Dalbec helps Red Sox split DH with Phils

Bobby Dalbec homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the visiting Boston Red Sox past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Red Sox 15-29 dropped the first game 6-5, losing in the bottom...

Candelario, Turnbull lead Tigers past Brewers

Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs, Spencer Turnbull pitched six shutout innings and the host Detroit Tigers cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Turnbull 4-2 allowed just three hits and struck out ...

Orioles blast 4 homers in rout of Mets

John Means tossed six strong innings to earn his first win of the season Tuesday night, when the visiting Baltimore Orioles hit four homers as they continued surging with an 11-2 win over the New York Mets. The Orioles 20-21 have won four s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020