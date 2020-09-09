Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh again gets threat calls

On Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra here received calls in which the caller allegedly threatened to blow it up, the Chief Minister's Office said. The caller had claimed to be aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:20 IST
Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh again gets threat calls

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has again received threat calls over his stance in connection with the controversy involving actress Kangana Ranaut, sources close to him said on Wednesday. Deshmukh received these calls from different persons from Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and at around 6 am on Wednesday and the matter is being probed, the sources said.

Earlier also, an anonymous caller phoned Deshmukh's Nagpur office, threatening him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a minister said on Monday. Deshmukh on Monday expressed surprise over the Centre's decision to provide 'Y-plus' security to Ranaut, who he said, had "insulted" Mumbai and Maharashtra with her remarks.

Ranaut is in the eye of the storm over her recent remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. On Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra here received calls in which the caller allegedly threatened to blow it up, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The caller had claimed to be aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Australia earns consolation T20 win vs England, back to No 1

Australia gained a consolation victory in the final match of its Twenty20 series against England to regain top spot in the formats world rankings at the expense of its fierce rival. Australia chased down its target of 146 with three balls t...

Silver Lake picks 1.75 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 cr: Company statement.

Silver Lake picks 1.75 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 cr Company statement....

Bohm's two-run single lifts Phillies over Red Sox

Alec Bohm hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. Bohm finished with three hits and a career-h...

Govt creates new border exception category for work visa holders

The Government is creating a new border exception category to enable the return of some temporary work visa holders who are overseas and have strong, ongoing links to New Zealand.The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has announced that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020