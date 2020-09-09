Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Over 160 rights groups call on IOC chief to revoke 2022 Beijing Winter Games

It is the largest such coordinated effort so far following several months of similar calls from individual rights groups, and comes as Beijing is facing increased international backlash over policies including its treatment of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang and new security laws in Hong Kong. "The IOC must recognise that the Olympic spirit and the reputation of the Olympic Games will suffer further damage if the worsening human rights crisis, across all areas under China's control, is simply ignored," said the letter, which was released on Tuesday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 10:23 IST
Olympics-Over 160 rights groups call on IOC chief to revoke 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Over 160 human rights advocacy groups have delivered a joint letter to the chief of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calling for it to reconsider its choice to award China the 2022 Winter Games in light of Beijing's human rights record. It is the largest such coordinated effort so far following several months of similar calls from individual rights groups, and comes as Beijing is facing increased international backlash over policies including its treatment of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang and new security laws in Hong Kong.

"The IOC must recognise that the Olympic spirit and the reputation of the Olympic Games will suffer further damage if the worsening human rights crisis, across all areas under China's control, is simply ignored," said the letter, which was released on Tuesday. The letter argues that the prestige of the Beijing 2008 Olympics emboldened the government to take further actions, including programs targeting Xinjiang Uighurs and other ethnic policies.

China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter, but has on many occasions fiercely defended its rights record. It maintains policies in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong are key to national security and social stability.

Among the letter's signatories are Uighur, Tibetan, Hong Kong and Mongolian rights groups based in Asia, Europe, North America, Africa and Australia. Last month, prominent Uighur rights group World Uighur Congress launched a similar appeal to the IOC over what it said were crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.

The IOC responded that would remain neutral on political issues and said it had received assurances from Chinese authorities that they would respect the principles of the Olympic charter. The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

China has already made extensive preparations for the upcoming Games, which they say are on track to be held from Feb. 4-20, 2022. There was similar outcry from rights groups ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At the time, the IOC defended the choice, saying the Games were a force for good.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China, HK stocks drop on Wall St tech woes, rising Sino-U.S. tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Wednesday, following Wall Streets tech rout overnight, and as escalating Sino-U.S. relations and falling oil prices dampened risk appetite. Some mainland Chinese investors are seeking safe haven in bon...

Fitch affirms Bharat Petroleum at BBB-minus with negative outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltds BPCLs long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at BBB-minus with a negative outlook. The agency has also affirmed BPCLs senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outs...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation; Bollywood actor's death grips India with frenzied TV coverage and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...

'Best wishes for all times to come': Ajay Devgn extends birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar

Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday sent best wishes for all times to come to Akshay Kumar on his 53rd birthday. The Bol Bachchan star posted a throwback picture on Instagram along with the birthday message to the Good Newwz actor. In the picture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020