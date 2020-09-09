Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi urges people to light lamps, lanterns at 9 pm against

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav urged people to light diyas, candles and lanterns on terraces, at balconies or outside their houses for nine minutes from 9 pm on Wednesday to mark their protest against privatisation of state-run establishments and Bihar government's "inability" to provide jobs to youths.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:08 IST
Tejashwi urges people to light lamps, lanterns at 9 pm against
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav urged people to light days, candles, and lanterns on terraces, at balconies, or outside their houses for nine minutes from 9 pm on Wednesday to mark their protest against the privatization of state-run establishments and Bihar government's "inability" to provide jobs to youths. The RJD's heir apparent has urged party leaders and workers to extend support to the initiative of the self-help groups and unemployed youths.

"I, along with my mother Rabri Devi, will light a lantern for nine minutes at 9 pm tonight on the terrace of my house in support of jobless youths who are expressing anger against unemployment and self-help groups who are opposing privatization of government establishments," he tweeted on Wednesday morning. The party has been focussing on youths ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Yadav had launched the 'www.berozgarihatao.co.in' portal and a toll-free number on September 5 to prepare a database of unemployed youths, whom he promised jobs if his party comes to power in the state. The ruling JD(U), on the other hand, has questioned the significance of lantern (RJD's election symbol) at a time when "every household in Bihar is connected with power supply".

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while addressing a rally through his party's new digital platform 'jdulive.com' on September 7, had said his government has already given power connection to every household in the state by October 2018. Kumar, in a swipe at the RJD, said people are getting power supply for over 22 hours every day, thus marking the end of the "lantern age".

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Demoted, Butt refuses to play for second division squad

Pakistans former captain Salman Butt has refused to play in the upcoming National T20 Championship after being told he had been demoted to the division two Central Punjab squad. The player, tainted by the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, lost his ...

Lindiwe Suttle reveals idea behind her upcoming web series 'Coconut Confidential'

Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen popularly known as Lindiwe Suttle, executive produced writer and creator of the comedy animation web series, Coconut Confidential, giving tips to the talented youth of Africa has talked about how building...

IAF will formally induct Rafale aircraft on September 10 in Ambala

The Indian Air Force IAF will formally induct the Rafale aircraft on September 10, 2020, at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows. The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at...

Svanidhi Samvaad: PM Modi praises efforts of Street Vendors to bounce back

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held Svanidhi Samvaad with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh. The Government of India had launched the PM Svanidhi scheme on 1st June 2020 to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, resume live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020