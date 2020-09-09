Mumbai: Some Marathi actors join NCP

Some Marathi actors joined the ruling NCP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, the party said in a statement. Actors Vijay Patkar, Savita Malpekar, Maya Jadhav, Priydarshan Jadhav, Girish Pardeshi and others joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at its head office here.

Water Resources Minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, party MP Supriya Sule and others were also present on the occasion. The actors joining the NCP will strengthen the party's cultural cell, the statement said.

The NCP is in power in Maharashtra along with the Shiv Sena and Congress as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government..