Harivansh files nomination for Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman poll

By Amit Kumar Janata Dal-United (JDU) Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, Harivansh on Wednesday filed nomination as NDA Candidate for Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.

The last date for filing of nomination is September 11. Sources told ANI that former deputy chairman Harivansh filed nomination as NDA candidate in the presence of Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Desh Deepak Verma, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav and Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral.

The NDA government is trying to build consensus for the Deputy Chairman election and is speaking to all political parties in this regard, sources said. The opposition parties are also planning to put up a candidate for Deputy Chairman post and four-time DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva is the top contender as the opposition candidate.

If the opposition fails to field any candidate till September 11 then Harivansh will be unanimously elected for the Deputy Chairman post. The total strength of Rajya Sabha is 245 and if election will be held, the NDA candidate will win without any hurdle. Except for NDA other parties like TRS, YSR, BJD, AIADMK are likely to support the NDA candidate Harivansh.

Harivansh is the second time Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and he is likely to become Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha for the second time.