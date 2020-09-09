Left Menu
Pope warns against seeking political, economic gain from coronavirus

Pope Francis said on Wednesday no one should seek economic or political gain from the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine developers should not see it merely as a profit-making endeavour. Francis told visitors at his weekly general audience - the second with public participation after six months of virtual audiences - that the pandemic should spur everyone to work for the common good.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:00 IST
Pope Francis said on Wednesday no one should seek economic or political gain from the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine developers should not see it merely as a profit-making endeavour.

Francis told visitors at his weekly general audience - the second with public participation after six months of virtual audiences - that the pandemic should spur everyone to work for the common good. "Unfortunately, we are witnessing the emergence of partisan interests. For example, there are those who want to appropriate possible solutions for themselves, such as (developing) vaccines and then selling them to others," he said.

"Some are taking advantage of the situation to foment divisions, to create economic or political advantages, to start or intensify conflict," he said, without specifying. The pandemic and the quest for a vaccine have become hot-button issues in the U.S. presidential campaign between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Trump wants to fast-track a vaccine, which he has said is coming "very, very soon". The virus has killed more than 186,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs. Biden has charged that Trump is politicizing the issue to help his re-election and has called for any vaccine to be produced and distributed following established scientific standards without outside political interference.

The pope called people who turn their backs on the suffering coronavirus had caused "devotees of Pontius Pilate who simply wash their hands of it," referring to the ancient Roman governor of Judea who ordered Jesus' crucifixion but refused to take responsibility for it. Francis said while "politics often does not have a good reputation," there had been many politicians in the course of history "who were saints". He did not name any.

The audience was held in the Vatican's San Damaso courtyard before about 500 people. Tens of thousands pack the usual venue, St. Peter's Square. The pope asked people to remain in their seats and keep social distancing. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)

