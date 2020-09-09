Left Menu
Development News Edition

First elections since coronavirus test Italian govt stability

Relishing the end of the lockdown, League leader Matteo Salvini, the de facto head of the opposition right, is criss-crossing the country looking to show that his three-party bloc is the predominant force in Italian politics. Recent polls say the centre-left could lose three regions, including its traditional stronghold Tuscany, while keeping hold of Campania, in the south.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:22 IST
First elections since coronavirus test Italian govt stability

A raft of local ballots and a referendum this month mark the first electoral test for Italy's government since the coronavirus crisis, with the bickering ruling parties struggling in the face of a united right.

Voters have largely approved of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's handling of the pandemic, but polls suggest this will not help his coalition allies in the Sept. 20-21 vote for the presidents of seven regions and mayors in almost 1,000 towns. Relishing the end of the lockdown, League leader Matteo Salvini, the de facto head of the opposition right, is criss-crossing the country looking to show that his three-party bloc is the predominant force in Italian politics.

Recent polls say the centre-left could lose three regions, including its traditional stronghold Tuscany, while keeping hold of Campania, in the south. The right should easily retain power in the two places it currently governs -- Liguria and Veneto. The seventh regional vote is taking place in the tiny, French-speaking Valle D'Aosta, which has its own party system.

"If government parties win just one or two of these regions, things could get complicated for it," said Gianfranco Pasquino, politics professor at Bologna University. Losing regions could increase the pressure on them from the opposition parties, whose popularity with voters is already high. The only vote involving the whole country is the referendum on a reform championed by the ruling 5-Star Movement, which calls for a sharp cut in the number of parliamentarians -- something other parties have only endorsed lukewarmly, but which the public is expected to back enthusiastically.

Most attention is locked onto the regional races, which despite being heavily focused on local issues nonetheless take the political temperature of the whole country. "The point is that there is a national trend in favour of the centre-right, which can also be seen at the local level," said polling expert Antonio Noto. "If national elections were held today, the right would lead the field."

DAMAGING DIVISIONS The next parliamentary elections are not due until 2023 and the euro-sceptic Salvini will undoubtedly call for the government to stand down if the two main coalition parties, 5-Star and the Democratic Party (PD), get a drubbing.

Conte, who is a lawyer with no party affiliation, said at the weekend the vote would have no repercussions on his year-old administration, but acknowledged his allies could notch up a bad result, blaming this on their failure to forge local alliances. Noto said the PD would have had a much better chance of retaining power in Tuscany, centred on Florence, and Puglia, the heel of Italy's boot, if 5-Star had not decided to shun a potential tie-up and instead run alone.

The fact the PD is ahead in Campania is down to its maverick local leader, Vincenzo De Luca, whose popularity soared thanks to his toughman approach to coronavirus, with him threatening to use flamethrowers against students who ignored lockdown curbs. Supporters say his rigid stance kept the cap on COVID cases in the densely populated region, which is centred on Naples.

Another regional chief widely seen to have done a good job in the pandemic was Veneto leader Luca Zaia, who is forecast to take more than 70% of the vote this month -- a landslide victory that will enhance his position within his League party as a counterweight to the impulsive Salvini. While the government, busy working on a blueprint to salvage the crashing economy, is likely to survive a bad showing this month, the head of the PD, Nicola Zingaretti, might be vulnerable -- especially if Tuscany falls.

He tried, but failed to hook up with 5-Star around the country and has struggled to provide his bickering party with a clear policy platform. One party critic, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Zingaretti's political cycle "is over". ($1 = 0.8463 euros)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit deal contains ambiguities after being written at pace, says UK PM's spokesman

The Brexit divorce deal contained ambiguities after being written at pace, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Wednesday, adding it was always expected for the details on Northern Ireland to be hammered out after signing. Johnso...

Man City Women sign England defender Alex Greenwood on 3-year deal

Manchester City Women have signed England defender and UEFA Womens Champions League winner Alex Greenwood on a three-year deal from Lyon. Greenwood becomes the clubs fifth signing of the summer. During her decade-long career so far, Greenwo...

JIMPA seeks permission to resume film shootings adhering to COVID-19 guidelines in Jharkhand

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand Industries Motion Picture Association JIMPA has sought permission to resume film shootings, theatres, cultural events, etc, while adhering to government guidelines on COVID-19 in the state. The association has a...

Data consumption, 'gentle price hikes' to drive ARPU recovery, telecom industry growth: Report

Rising data consumption and gentle price hikes are expected to drive Average Revenue Per User ARPU recovery, while upgrade to smartphones by subscribers and access to high-speed internet will be industry growth catalysts, according to a rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020