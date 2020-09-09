Top Senate Democrat says good chance coronavirus aid bill will pass

Top Senate Democrat says good chance coronavirus aid bill will passReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:00 IST
The Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he believes there is a good chance Congress will pass a coronavirus relief bill and predicted Republicans will feel pressure to provide help for Americans suffering from the pandemic.
Asked if he believed any bill will pass given the gap between the two parties, Schumer told CNN: "Yes. There's a good chance that they will feel the pressure, once they see the Democrats are not going to fold to this emaciated bill which leaves so much out. The pressure will mount on them as it did - just look at the last three bills, in all three, you had the same scenario."
- READ MORE ON:
- Chuck Schumer
- Democratic
- Senate
- Republicans
- Congress
- Americans
- CNN
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Pompeo address to Republicans at odds with instruction to his own diplomats
Republicans paint dark picture of future if Trump loses
Trump, fellow Republicans paint dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden
Republicans paint dark picture of future if Trump loses
Trump, fellow Republicans paint dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden