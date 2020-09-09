Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to encourage private agencies in mineral exploration: Report

"The critical challenge facing the Indian mining sector today is that mineral exploration continues to be under the public sector, with GSI and MECL undertaking exploratory work," it said. It further said that even though the policy regime changed in 2015, mining in India is still hit by earlier legal sanctions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:37 IST
Need to encourage private agencies in mineral exploration: Report

Mineral exploration in India continues to be under the public sector which is a critical challenge being faced by the mining sector and there is a need to encourage private agencies for exploration, a report has suggested. The present method of auction can be used for exploration and mining rights for surficial minerals, where the public agencies have explored sufficiently to date, the report released by an NGO, Indicus Foundation, said. "The critical challenge facing the Indian mining sector today is that mineral exploration continues to be under the public sector, with GSI and MECL undertaking exploratory work," it said.

It further said that even though the policy regime changed in 2015, mining in India is still hit by earlier legal sanctions. "For instance, the Supreme Court ruled a blanket ban on mining in Goa in February 2018 and only recently...did it finally allow the transportation of already mined iron ore. The gap of two years in allowing the transportation of already mined ore...have hit investor confidence deeply," it said. It further said that the mining growth and exploration activity are spiralling down and approvals are stuck.

While this affects mining activity, it also prevents the entry and operations of mining units that are trying to build sustainable practices. "Mining is too important a sector to be left to status quo and poor decision-making to take over. It has a massive impact on the economy both in terms of employment and in terms of ensuring a low-cost sustainable economy. "It is for the government to ensure that such an ecosystem is created for it to grow and contribute to the maximum and environmental norms maintained," Indicus Foundation Founder Laveesh Bhandari said in a statement. Indicus Foundation is a non-profit organisation that works in the environment and sustainable livelihood domain.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-After Brexit row, what does Britain's Internal Market Bill do?

Britain published draft legislation on Wednesday on how it wants to manage trade within its borders after Brexit, a bill which caused a new row with the European Union after the government admitted it will break international law. The Inter...

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials not paused in India, clarifies Serum Institute

After AstraZeneca suspended the trials of COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, Indian pharmaceutical giant Serum Institue of India SII on Wednesday clarified that testing of the possible vaccine candidate in India is ongoing and has not faced any is...

Guj govt to amend Registration Act to check land fraud

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said it will amend the Registration Act, 1908, to curb instances of illegal transfer of land and properties by fraudulent means or by use of force. A Bill proposing some major changes in the existing Regi...

Bhima Koregaon case: Kol prof alleges arassment by NIA, wants quzzed via video conference

A Kolkata professor, summoned by the NIA in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case in Maharashtra, on Wednesday accused the central agency of trying to harass him, and said he has sought to be questioned via video conference because of the COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020